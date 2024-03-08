Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Promotion-chasing Leeds United make the trip to Hillsborough to take on relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday in the Friday night action in the Championship.
The hosts' form has improved drastically in recent weeks, as they have won four straight league games to move within two points of 16th-placed Plymouth Argyle. They faced the Pilgrims at home in the midweek clash on Tuesday, recording a 1-0 victory courtesy of Djeidi Gassama's 60th-minute strike.
The Whites, meanwhile, were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town over the weekend and returned to winning ways on Tuesday night, with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Stoke City. They remain in third place in the league table after that win, trailing league leaders Leicester City by five points and two behind second-placed Ipswich Town.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, March 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Hillsborough Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United will square off at Hillsborough on Friday, March 8, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.
Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Given their strong winning run, Danny Rohl should have no reason to make many changes to his Sheffield Wednesday starting XI on Friday night, with Josh Windass and Callum Paterson still out through respective injuries, while winger Ian Poveda will be unable to face his parent club.
Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valentin, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson; Musaba, Vaulks, Bannan, Gassama; Ugbo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beadle, Dawson, Charles, Hall
|Defenders:
|Bernard, Delgado, Pedersen, James, Diaby, Iorfa, Palmer, Famewo, Brennan, Ihiekwe, Valentín, Reed
|Midfielders:
|Poveda, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Vaulks, Diaby
|Forwards:
|Ugbo, Gassama, Musaba, Windass, Fletcher, Smith, Paterson, Wilks, Gregory, Cadamarteri
Leeds United team news
Leeds United remain without the services of Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas for their trip to Hillsborough on Friday, and Daniel Farke should field an unchanged starting XI from their narrow victory over Stoke City on Tuesday night.
Patrick Bamford will once again likely lead the line over Joel Piroe in the 4-2-3-1 shape, with Georginio Rutter set to keep his place in the middle of a supporting trio, and Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, and Daniel James vying for a starting spot on the flanks.
Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Byram; Gruev, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match (Result)
|Competition
|09/03/24
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leeds United
|Championship
|02/09/23
|Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship
|11/01/20
|Leeds United 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship
|26/10/19
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leeds United
|Championship
|13/04/19
|Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship
|29/09/18
|Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Leeds United
|Championship