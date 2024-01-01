Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield Wednesday will take on Hull City in the Championship at the Hillsborough on Monday. Hull City are sixth in the standings with 39 points from 25 matches whereas Sheffield Wednesday are struggling in the drop zone with 19 points.

Hull City had a disappointing December. They lost four out of the seven fixtures they took part in and will be desperate to kick things off on a winning note in 2024. They'll draw confidence from their most recent outing, a home win over Blackburn Rovers in which a 63rd minute Alfie Jones goal converted a 2-2 draw into a 3-2 win.

The visitors seem to be turning their season around steadily. After winning just one out of the 18 games they have played from August to November, they managed four wins from seven games in December. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City kick-off time

Date: January 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.15pm GMT Venue: Hillsborough

The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 5.15pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the full-time whistle. You can keep track of live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

The team lost Bambo Diaby to a red card against Coventry City on Boxing Day and the defender will serve the second of a three-game ban this week. Sheffield Wednesday faced another setback as George Byers was also sent off during the victory over Preston.

Adding to the adversity, Akin Famewo and Will Vaulks suffered hamstring injuries in the first half at Deepdale. They now join the growing list of sidelined players, including Callum Paterson (concussion), John Buckley (shoulder), Mallik Wilks (muscle), Dominic Iorfa (leg), and Mohamed Diaby (leg) on the sidelines.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: Dawson, Bernard, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Johnson; Bannan, Bakinson, Valentin; Musaba, Cadamarteri, Gassama

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Vazquez, Bernard Defenders: Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Bakinson, Diaby, Buckley, Hendrick, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Windass Forwards: Gassama, Musaba, Paterson, Fletcher, Smith, Gregory

Hull City team news

Following their exciting victory against Blackburn, Hull City emerged unscathed with no fresh injury or suspension worries. However, goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, grappling with a back issue, is expected to remain sidelined for the upcoming match against Sheffield.

Additionally, Ruben Vinagre, Jaden Philogene, and Dogukan Sinik are unavailable for selection for the Tigers.

Hull City predicted XI: Ingram; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Slater; Seri, Morton; Delap, Tufan, Traore; Connolly

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Morton, Seri, Docherty, Tufan, Traore, Twine, Vaughan Forwards: Delap, Connolly, Sayyadmanesh, Lokilo, Covil

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match August 2023 Championship Hull City 4 - 2 Sheffield Wednesday January 2020 Championship Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 1 Hull City October 2019 Championship Hull City 1 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday January 2019 Championship Hull City 3 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday August 2018 Championship Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Hull City

Useful links