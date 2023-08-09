Catch the Blades in action this season

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Back in the Premier League after a dramatic Championship race last term, Sheffield United will hope they can re-establish their top-flight credentials once again this season as Paul Heckingbottom’s men look to turn Bramall Lane into a fearsome fortress for any opponent.

The Blades finished as runners-up in the second tier last term and will be determined to ensure they avoid a straight drop back down from the high table of English football, with expectations high among fans for them to dig deep and deliver a few upsets along the way.

Fans are expected to descend en masse in support again this term, so how do you get yourself a ticket to catch Sheffield United in action? Let GOAL talk you through your options for seeing them in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost.

Upcoming Sheffield United tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a tough campaign set to take them across three separate competitions, it will be a long haul for Sheffield United and their fans. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at Bramall Lane:

List of Sheffield United home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Sat Aug 12 Crystal Palace TBC Sun Aug 27 Manchester City TBC Sat Sep 2 Everton TBC Sun Sep 24 Newcastle United TBC Sat Oct 21 Manchester United TBC Sat Nov 4 Wolves TBC Sat Nov 25 Bournemouth TBC

One of English football’s most decorated sides in the formative years of the sport, there has not been too much to cheer about in terms of quality silverware at Bramall Lane in the postwar years, with the Blades effectively assuming the status of a sleeping giant in the eyes of their diehard fans.

Their ground, however, is rich with history, having first come into existence in 1862. As the oldest major league ground in the world, it has been the home of Sheffield United since its inception in 1889 and has seen its rise and fall through the ranks of the professional game.

(C)Getty Images

It also holds the rare distinction as one of two grounds to host both England internationals, Test match cricket and an FA Cup final over the years. It has also periodically been used for concerts - Bruce Springsteen played a string of shows in the late eighties, while hometown heroes Def Leppard headlined in 2023.

Where can I buy Sheffield United tickets?

Fans hoping to pick up a ticket at Bramall Lane this season can buy their seat from Sheffield United’s official ticket portal at tickets.sufc.co.uk. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Sheffield United home tickets this term.

You can also search at StubHub if you are comfortable obtaining a ticket through the second-hand market, with the resale site among the more popular options for supporters chasing a late purchase.

Sheffield United tickets: benefits, prices and availability

As one of the most popular leagues both at home in the United Kingdom and across the rest of the world, it can often be a difficult task to find yourself a seat at a Premier League match. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

The only way to guarantee your place at every home Premier League fixture at Bramall Lane is to be a season ticket holder with Sheffield United. A campaign-long pass gives fans entry to all league games played at home by the club and comes with useful perks such as early opportunities to obtain tickets for knockout rounds too.

Unfortunately, as with other Premier League teams, season tickets are not available right now for new supporters due to overwhelming demand. Existing holders have a chance to renew ahead of each subsequent campaign, but those hoping for one in future will need to sign up for a waiting list provided by the club, where they will be ultimately informed of their eligibility to purchase a season ticket down the line.

Sheffield United matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

With season tickets not available, most Sheffield United supporters and fans attending matches this season at Bramall Lane will buy a single gameday ticket for their fixture of choice this campaign.

These are sold on a match-by-match basis and are offered at a selection of prices dictated by factors such as fixture, seat location and opponent within the duration of a season. Below, you can find the price for Sheffield United fixtures this term:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Bramall Lane Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC Tony Curie Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC The Kop Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC John Street Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC

FAQs

Where can I stay around Bramall Lane?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Bramall Lane and across Sheffield during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available in the immediate vicinity of the ground, while the town’s transportation links also mean it is possible to stay further afield around your matchday experience:

Where can I buy Sheffield United hospitality tickets?

For those who want to take in their matchday with more comfortable surroundings, you can enquire about purchasing a hospitality package to watch Sheffield United in action at Bramall Lane during the season.

Hospitality options allow fans to watch a game in sumptuous surroundings, ranging from private boxes to pre-match fine dining and function suites to post-match celebrations. You can purchase hospitality for Sheffield United matches from https://tickets.sufc.co.uk/hospitality, while you can also make enquiries with the club directly.

Packages at Bramall Lane include:

Premier Club Hospitality Box - A 16-seater box, with a pre-match meal, drinks on tap, post-match snack and private padded armchair viewing balcony

- A 16-seater box, with a pre-match meal, drinks on tap, post-match snack and private padded armchair viewing balcony Private Box - Available in 10 or eight-seater configurations, with a pre-match meal, post-match snack and private padded armchair viewing balcony.

- Available in 10 or eight-seater configurations, with a pre-match meal, post-match snack and private padded armchair viewing balcony. Platinum Suite - A luxury experience with refreshments both during and after the match, halfway line seating and a VIP audience for the Man of the Match presentation.

- A luxury experience with refreshments both during and after the match, halfway line seating and a VIP audience for the Man of the Match presentation. Tony Curie Suite - A two-course pre-match meal with luxury padded seating and dedicated service staff throughout.

- A two-course pre-match meal with luxury padded seating and dedicated service staff throughout. Directors Box / 1889 Restaurant - A luxury four-course pre-match meal with premium padded seating and dedicated service staff throughout.

When do Sheffield United hospitality tickets go on sale?

Sheffield United hospitality tickets are already on sale and open for enquiries. Simply head to the club’s official website to purchase and/or register your interest in a package for a match.

Getty

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited, and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Sheffield United ticket availability?

Demand for Sheffield United tickets is expected to outnumber availability this season, with old and new fans all likely to be looking to get down and cheer them on at Bramall Lane.

The easiest way to check availability for Sheffield United matches will be through the club’s official website, tickets.sufc.co.uk.

Can I buy Sheffield United tickets without a membership?

On some occasions, you can buy Sheffield United tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Bramall Lane.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

Blades Member+ - £70.00

- £70.00 Blades Member - £45.00

- £45.00 Junior Blade+ - £50.00

- £50.00 Junior Blade - £25.00

How can I buy Sheffield United away tickets?

You can purchase Sheffield United away tickets through the club’s official website, though be aware they will be offered on a first-come-served basis to season ticket holders. Alternatively, you can try to get them through the opposition club’s ticket portal, but you may need to be a member.

If you cannot locate a seat that way, try StubHub to see if a resale option is available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Sheffield United tickets?

With the Premier League’s popularity close to an all-time high, it can be a scramble to get tickets to catch a match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Explore all options available through the club’s ticket portal and through StubHub. There may be late-breaking ticket drops or varied resale options available the nearer you get to a certain fixture.

How do I buy cheap Sheffield United tickets?

The smartest place to purchase cheap Sheffield United tickets will be through the club’s official ticket portal at tickets.sufc.co.uk. In spite of demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at Bramall Lane at a lower price.

You can also buy cheap Sheffield United tickets through resale with StubHub. However, Make sure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source so as not to be caught out by touts.

What is the best way to travel to Bramall Lane?

The best way to travel to Bramall Lane is by public transportation or on foot, with parking limited around the stadium and surrounding residential areas. Sheffield railway station, served by the National Rail network, is within walking distance of the stadium.

In addition, Bramall Lane is served by buses and trams on matchdays. To find out more information, check the club’s website.

Can I book a tour of Bramall Lane?

Previously, you could indeed book a tour of Bramall Lane. However, Sheffield United are not currently offering behind-the-scenes trips.

If this changes, GOAL will update this information accordingly.