Championship
Hillsborough
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth will kick off their 2024-25 Championship campaign at Hillsborough on Sunday.

Both sides avoided the drop on the final matchday of last season, with the Pilgrims resorting to turning to Wayne Rooney as their new man in charge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth kick-off time

Date:August 11, 2024
Kick-off time:4 pm BST
Venue:Hillsborough

The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Sunday, August 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

The Owls boss Danny Rohl could hand out debuts to the likes of James Beadle, Yan Valery, Max Lowe and Jamal Lowe, while Ike Ugbo may find a spot on the bench.

Josh Windass will lead the line of attack, with Anthony Musaba supporting from the right side.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Famewo, M. Lowe; Palmer, Bannan, Gassama; Musaba, Windass, J. Lowe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beadle, Hamer, Charles
Defenders:Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery
Midfielders:Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson
Forwards:Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba

Plymouth team news

Rooney could opt for a three-man midfield with Adam Forshaw in the middle, in front of a four-man backline of Bali Mumba, Lewis Gibson, Victor Palsson and Nathanael Ogbeta.

On loan from Slavia Prague, Muhamed Tijani is likely to spearhead the attack.

Plymouth possible XI: Hazard; Mumba, Gibson, Palsson, Ogbeta; Houghton, Forshaw, Randell; Whittaker, Tijani, Cissoko.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cooper, Hazard
Defenders:Mumba, Ogbeta, Pleguezuelo, Szucs, Edwards, Gibson, Galloway, Earley, Sorinola, Palsson
Midfielders:Houghton, Gyabi, Wright, Randell, Forshaw, Jenkins-Davies, Roberts
Forwards:Cissoko, Hardie, Whittaker, Bundu, Waine, Tijani, Issaka

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 5, 2024Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 PlymouthChampionship
October 25, 2023Plymouth 3-0 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship
February 4, 2023Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 PlymouthLeague One
October 4, 2022Plymouth 2-1 Sheffield WednesdayLeague One
January 15, 2022Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 PlymouthLeague One

Useful links

