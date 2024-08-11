How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth will kick off their 2024-25 Championship campaign at Hillsborough on Sunday.

Both sides avoided the drop on the final matchday of last season, with the Pilgrims resorting to turning to Wayne Rooney as their new man in charge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth kick-off time

Date: August 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Hillsborough

The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Sunday, August 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

The Owls boss Danny Rohl could hand out debuts to the likes of James Beadle, Yan Valery, Max Lowe and Jamal Lowe, while Ike Ugbo may find a spot on the bench.

Josh Windass will lead the line of attack, with Anthony Musaba supporting from the right side.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Famewo, M. Lowe; Palmer, Bannan, Gassama; Musaba, Windass, J. Lowe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Hamer, Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery Midfielders: Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson Forwards: Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba

Plymouth team news

Rooney could opt for a three-man midfield with Adam Forshaw in the middle, in front of a four-man backline of Bali Mumba, Lewis Gibson, Victor Palsson and Nathanael Ogbeta.

On loan from Slavia Prague, Muhamed Tijani is likely to spearhead the attack.

Plymouth possible XI: Hazard; Mumba, Gibson, Palsson, Ogbeta; Houghton, Forshaw, Randell; Whittaker, Tijani, Cissoko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Hazard Defenders: Mumba, Ogbeta, Pleguezuelo, Szucs, Edwards, Gibson, Galloway, Earley, Sorinola, Palsson Midfielders: Houghton, Gyabi, Wright, Randell, Forshaw, Jenkins-Davies, Roberts Forwards: Cissoko, Hardie, Whittaker, Bundu, Waine, Tijani, Issaka

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 5, 2024 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Plymouth Championship October 25, 2023 Plymouth 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship February 4, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Plymouth League One October 4, 2022 Plymouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday League One January 15, 2022 Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 Plymouth League One

