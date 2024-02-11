Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Temporarily or not, Atletico Madrid will aim to leapfrog Barcelona in La Liga top three when they travel to Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan to face Sevilla on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side dropped to the fourth spot in the league following the 1-1 draw against Real Madrid and suffered a Copa del Rey exit on account of the mid-week defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Whereas Sevilla will be looking to remain unbeaten for a third straight game after a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, as the Rojiblancos look to distance themselves from the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Sevilla boss Quique Sanchez Flores will once again not have the likes of Lucien Agoume, Tanguy Nianzou, Kike Salas, Nemanja Gudelj and Dodi Lukebakio at his disposal on account of injuries.

With Erik Lamela and Mariano Diaz also emerging as doubts due to muscular problems, Sergio Ramos and Suso are back from their bans.

Up front, Youssef En-Nesyri would be accompanied by Isaac Romero.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Navas, Bade, Ramos, Acuna; Suso, Sow, Soumare, Ocampos; En-Nesyri, Romero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Nyland Defenders: Bade, Marcao, Ramos, Acuna, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare, Sow, Jordan, Torres, Hannibal Forwards: En-Nesyri, Veliz, Mir, Mariano, Romero, Ocampos, Suso, Lamela, Januzaj

Atletico Madrid team news

Alvaro Morata is expected to shake off a muscle issue to continue partnering Antoine Griezmann in attack, but all of Jose Gimenez, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thomas Lemar are set to miss out through injuries.

In addition, Saul Niguez is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 25, 2024 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Sevilla Copa del Rey December 23, 2023 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Sevilla La Liga August 5, 2023 Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid Club Friendly March 4, 2023 Atletico Madrid 6-1 Sevilla La Liga October 1, 2022 Sevilla 0-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga

Useful links