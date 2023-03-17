Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying: Group, fixtures, results & where to watch

Having failed to make it to the 2022 World Cup, Scotland now look to the Euro 2024 qualifiers as they attempt to navigate a path to the European Championship in Germany next year.
With Scotland supporters heavily backing their team in terms of a record number of membership renewals for the calendar year 2023, high hopes lie on the shoulders of Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson among others while youngster Calvin Ramsay will also hope to make his mark.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, including group standings, fixtures, results, TV details and more.
Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying group
Pos
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Scotland
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Norway
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Georgia
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Cyprus
0
0
0
0
0
0
Scotland were drawn in Group A for the Euro 2024 qualification stage. The draw took place in October 2022.
Steve Clarke's side will come up against Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.Getty
Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures & results
Date
Fixture
Kick-off time (UK)
TV channel
Mar 25, 2023
Scotland vs Cyprus
2pm
Mar 28, 2023
Scotland vs Spain
7:45pm
Jun 17, 2023
Norway vs Scotland
5pm
Jun 20, 2023
Scotland vs Georgia
7:45pm
Sep 8, 2023
Cyprus vs Scotland
7:45pm
Oct 12, 2023
Spain vs Scotland
7:45pm
Nov 16, 2023
Georgia vs Scotland
5pm
Nov 19, 2023
Scotland vs Norway
7:45pm
Euro 2024 qualifying begins in March 2023 with the group stage running until late November 2023.
Scotland's first couple of games will be at Hampden Park against Cyprus and Spain on March 25 and 28 respectively.
Then in June, Scotland visit Norway on the 17th and host Georgia on the 20th, before taking on Cyprus on September 8 and facing Spain again on October 12.
Scotland conclude their campaign as they clash in the return ties against Georgia and Norway in November.
The Euro 2024 play-offs, which involves teams that qualified through the UEFA Nations League, will then take place in March 2024.
Where to watch Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying on TV
Viaplay Sports has the broadcasting rights to show Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying matches on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via the Viaplay app.
Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights for Euro 2024 qualifiers in the United States (U.S.). Games can be streamed live through fuboTV.
Which channel number is Viaplay?
- Channel 422 (Sky)
- Channel 553 (Virgin Media)
- Amazon App Store (Prime Video)
Find out more about Viaplay with our guide.
When does Euro 2024 take place?
Euro 2024 will kick off on June 14, 2024 and conclude with the final a month later on July 14, 2024.
That means the tournament is scheduled to begin just over six months after the qualification stage ends.
Germany will host Euro 2024, with the country staging the tournament for the third time in its history. Venues across 10 cities, including Berlin, Munich and Dortmund, will play host to games.