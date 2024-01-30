Saudi Arabia vs South Korea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Three-time Asian Cup winners Saudi Arabia and two-time champions South Korea are set to lock horns in a round of 16 clash at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

While the Green Falcons topped Group F despite a goalless draw in their final group game, a 3-3 draw with Malaysia meant South Korea made it out of Group B second to Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm GMT Venue: Education City Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 4 pm GMT on Tuesday, January 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia team news

Having earned his 50th international cap in the Thailand draw, Ali Al-Bulaihi was one of the two players from matchday two to retain their places in the XI, the other being Salem Al-Dawsari.

Goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Kassar will start ahead of Raghed Al-Najjar, while Saleh Al-Shehri will be back in attack from the first whistle.

Saudi Arabia possible XI: Al-Kassar; Al-Briek, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi; Abdulhamid, Ali, Al-Malki, Ghareeb; S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Rubaie, Al-Najjar, Al-Kassar Defenders: Al-Sqoor, Al-Saluli, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi, Abdulhamid, Kadesh, Al-Tambakti, Al-Breik Midfielders: Al-Muwallad, Ali, Al-Malki, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Muwallad, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Haji, Radif

South Korea team news

Having missed the opening two games through injury, Wolves attacker Hwang Hee-chan is available for selection after appearing as a substitute in the game against Malaysia.

Kim Jin-su also shook off his knock to feature from the bench in the same game, while the front pair of Cho Gue-sung and Son Heung-min ought to remain the same.

South Korea possible XI: Hyeon-woo; Young-woo, Seung-hyun, Min-jae, Jin-su; Kang-in, In-beom, Woo-yeong, Jae-sung; Gue-sung, Heung-min.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Seung-gyu, Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo Defenders: Ki-je, Jin-su, Min-jae, Seung-hyun, Young-gwon, Young-woo, Tae-hwan, Ju-sung, Ji-soo Midfielders: Yong-woo, In-beom, Hyun-seok, Jae-sung, Soon-min, Seon-min, Jin-seop, Woo-yeong, Kang-in, Hyun-jun Forwards: Heung-min, Gue-sung, Hee-chan, Hyeon-gyu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Saudi Arabia and South Korea across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 12, 2023 Saudi Arabia 0-1 South Korea International Friendly December 31, 2018 South Korea 0-0 Saudi Arabia International Friendly January 4, 2015 Saudi Arabia 0-2 South Korea International Friendly June 10, 2009 South Korea 0-0 Saudi Arabia AFC World Cup Qualifiers November 19, 2008 Saudi Arabia 0-2 South Korea AFC World Cup Qualifiers

