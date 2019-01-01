Sancho praises 'perfect start' for England's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign

The Three Lions winger provided an assist as his side ran rampant against the Czech Republic at Wembley

Jadon Sancho hailed 's win over the as the "perfect start" for Three Lions, who kickstarted their qualifying campaign in style.

England cruised past the Czech Republic 5-0 at Wembley on Friday, jumping right to the top of the group.

The result comes on the heels of a successful start to the team's Nations League campaign, where England remain alongside , and the in the semi-final round.

Raheem Sterling led the way with a hat-trick for the Three Lions with a Harry Kane goal and a Thomas Kalas own goal sealing the win.

"It is the perfect start," Sancho said of the win.

"We came into the game well, stuck the plan and got the result tonight."

Sancho provided the assist on one of Sterling's goal as the attacking trio made of the two and Kane had their way all night.

The midfielder, winner of Goal's NxGn award, now has 20 total assists for club and country across all competitions.

Friday's assist was likely a sweet moment for the winger, who cited Sterling as an influence on his game.

"Yes, it is an amazing feeling," Sancho said of the assist.

"I hope I can get some more chances to prove to the crowd what I can do."

The start was Sancho's third England cap as the winger now appears set for a more regular role with his national side.

Next up for England is a match against Montenegro on Monday, and Sancho is eager to continue the improvements that began with Friday's win.

"We need to keep going," he said, "stick to the plan and try to get the three points any time we can."