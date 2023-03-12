Chelsea forward Sam Kerr put the Blues in front in some style in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Manchester United.

Chelsea host Manchester United in Women's Super League

Blues can go top with a win

Go 1-0 up with a superb goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Kerr opened the scoring in the crunch clash after just 17 minutes at Kingsmeadow. The Australia international latched onto a gorgeous pass over the top by Lauren James, chested the ball down and then dinked a cute finish past Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps to put the hosts 1-0 up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sunday's game will have a big bearing on the destination of the title. Chelsea started the game a point behind United but having played a game less. Marc Skinner's side have never beaten the Blues in six Women's Super League meetings.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea turn their attention away from the league after the visit of United. The Blues face Reading in the FA Cup quarter-finals next and then head to Lyon in the Champions League.