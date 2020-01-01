Salah tops Liverpool record of Torres & Suarez by hitting 20-goal mark again on 100th Premier League appearance

The Egyptian frontman was back on target in a meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday, allowing him to match the efforts of Michael Owen

Mohamed Salah has topped the efforts of Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez by reaching the 20-goal mark for in a third successive season.

The Egyptian forward was back on target in a Premier League meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday.

That outing was his 100th in the English top-flight for the Reds.

He has hit the back of the net on 70 occasions across those outings and reached 91 for Liverpool in total.

A stunning debut campaign at Anfield for the 27-year-old saw him register 44 goals across all competitions.

A further 27 efforts were added to that tally last season, as Salah secured back-to-back Golden Boots in the Premier League.

The mythical mark for any frontman worth their salt has been reached once again, with 20 goals hit in 2019-20.

Michael Owen was the last man to achieve that feat through three consecutive seasons for the Reds.

Not even Torres and Suarez, who enjoyed prolific spells on Merseyside, can claim to have matched Salah’s return.

20 - Mohamed Salah is the first @LFC player to score 20+ goals in three consecutive seasons (all competitions) since Michael Owen did so between 2000-01 and 2002-03. Score. #LIVBOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

World Cup winner Torres hit 33, 17 and 22 goals respectively across the three full seasons he spent at Liverpool.

Suarez, who is now on the books at , managed 17, 30 and 31 for the Reds.

Salah now stands above both on a notable role of honour.

The Reds’ star man can also claim to have bettered Spanish hit-man Torres when it comes to end product through a century of Premier League appearances.

Liverpool’s former No.9 plundered 63 goals en route to reaching that landmark in .

Salah has now taken to the top of that chart as his remarkable standards are maintained for a side chasing down a first title triumph in 30 years.

70 - Mohamed Salah has scored 70 goals in his 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, seven more than any other player in their first 100 for the club (Fernando Torres, 63). King. #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/4X6tzDML5p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

Liverpool will be hoping that there are many more goals to come from Salah across domestic and European competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have one hand on the Premier League crown this season, but are also seeking to savour glory in back-to-back years and need all of their key men to be firing on all cylinders as they prepare for the second leg of a last-16 clash with that they currently trail 1-0.