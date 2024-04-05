How to watch the Championship match between Rotherham and Plymouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seeking to address their alarming slide towards the bottom three, Plymouth Argyle will make the long trip to the New York Stadium for a Championship clash against rock-bottom Rotherham United on Monday afternoon.

The Pilgrims are on the brink of entering the relegation places following a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City, sitting in 21st place in the table and desperately needing all three points to ease the pressure about an instant return to League One.

The Millers, meanwhile, are destined for League One football next season, with it merely being a matter of when not if. Still, they are trying to finish respectably and secured an astonishing come-from-behind late victory over Millwall last time out.

Rotherham vs Plymouth kick-off time

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: New York Stadium

Rotherham United will host Plymouth Argyle at the New York Stadium on Friday, April 5, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Rotherham vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Rotherham and Plymouth Argyle can be streamed live on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Rotherham team news

Rotherham boss Leam Richardson has a host of key players sidelined for the game against Plymouth, including Peter Kioso and Sean Morrison.

Following his goal against Millwall, Charlie Wyke looks set to replace Tom Eaves in Rotherham's attacking lineup. Cafu is an option to replace any one of the three midfielders if Richardson opts to bring in fresh legs.

Rotherham United possible XI: Johansson; Odoffin, Humphreys, Revan; Ferguson, Rinomhota, Clucas, Rathbone, Bramall; Wyke, Nombe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Phillips Defenders: Revan, Kioso, Humphreys, Bramall, Seriki, Odofin, Blackett, Morrison, Peltier, Hall, Durose Midfielders: Cafú, Rinomhota, Tiehi, Clucas, Lindsay, Ferguson, Rathbone Forwards: Appiah, Green, Hugill, Wyke, Nombe, Eaves

Plymouth team news

Plymouth Argyle will be starting life without Ian Foster as their head coach after the 47-year-old was sacked by the club last night following the Pilgrims' 1-0 loss to Bristol City at Home Park. Director of football Neil Dewsnip has taken his place on interim charge and is tasked with trying to end a six-game winless streak.

Dewsnip could opt to shuffle his pack drastically for this encounter, with the likes of Julio Pleguezuelo, Joe Edwards, Adam Randell, Mickel Miller and Mustapha Bundu all vying for a return to the starting XI. However, Alfie Devine will be unavailable, as he's suspended after collecting two yellow cards against Bristol City.

Plymouth Argyle predicted XI: Hazard; Galloway, Phillips, Gibson; Mumba, Randell, Roberts, Miller; Whittaker, Wright; Hardie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Baker, Hazard, Burton Defenders: Galloway, Mumba, Gillesphey, Edwards, Halls, Gibson, Earley, Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Scarr Midfielders: Houghton, Azaz, Warrington, Miller, Wright, Butcher, Randell, Roberts, Cundle Forwards: Wright, Bundu, Hardie, Whittaker, Waine, Issaka

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match & Result Competition 06/04/24 Plymouth 3-3 Rotherham Championship 16/12/23 Plymouth 3-2 Rotherham Championship 26/02/22 Plymouth 0-0 Rotherham League One 07/08/21 Rotherham 2-0 Plymouth League One 16/12/17 Rotherham 1-1 Plymouth League One

