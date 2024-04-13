Ross County vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers resume their pursuit of the Scottish Premiership title when they face Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It's been a frustrating week for Rangers who were denied the chance to go back top of the league by the waterlogged Dens Park pitch for a second time in midweek.

However, their destiny is still in their own hands after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Old Firm rivals Celtic last Sunday, with Philippe Clement's side currently sitting in second place in the Premiership, just a point behind the Bhoys with a game in hand.

As for 11th-placed Ross County, they are four points from safety after being on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock last Saturday.

Ross County vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County and Rangers square off at Global Energy Stadium on Sunday, April 11, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Ross County vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The Scottish Premiership encounter will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ross County team news

Ross County will be coming into this game with an extensive injury list that is expected to keep up to four players out of the action.

Ross Callachan has not made an appearance since March 2023 due to a cruciate ligament problem, while William Nightingale and Scott Allardice also remain on the treatment table for this game.

Dylan Smith suffered an ankle injury in a 2-0 loss to St Mirren in December and the defender could make his return to the squad for this one. Josh Reid went off injured during the defeat against Kilmarnock.

Ross County possible XI: Wickens; Ayina, Baldwin, Leak; Efete, Randall, Loturi, Reid; Dhanda; Sims, Murray

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laidlaw, Wickens Defenders: Ayina, Smith, Baldwin, Efete, Harmon, Khela, Leak, Nightingale Midfielders: Borthwick-Jackson, Dhanda, Loturi, Randall, Brown, King, Sims, Jenks, Henderson, Tillson, Reid, Callachan, Allardice, Sheaf Forwards: Murray, White, Brophy

Rangers team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed that Mohamed Diomande will miss the game with a fractured finger. The Gers are also missing long-term injured talents Danilo (knee), Oscar Cortes, and Ryan Jack (both muscle), while Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Matondo, Cantwell, Silva; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/02/24 Rangers 3-1 Ross County Premiership 26/08/23 Ross County 0-2 Rangers Premiership 04/02/23 Rangers 2-1 Ross County Premiership 24/12/22 Ross County 0-1 Rangers Premiership 27/08/22 Rangers 4-0 Ross County Premiership

