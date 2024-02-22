Roma vs Feyenoord: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a Europa League round of 16 spot on the line, Roma and Feyenoord will battle it out in the second-leg game at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The two sides played out a two-goal draw in Rotterdam last week, with Roma and Feyenoord both picking up league wins against Frosinone and RKC Waalwijk at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Feyenoord kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Feyenoord will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, February 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Roma vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Midfielder Edoardo Bove is suspended after his milestone booking in the tournament in the first leg of the knockout play-offs. So Bryan Cristante is in line for a return to the XI.

Young goalkeeper Mile Svilar is likely to start ahead of Rui Patricio in goal, while Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala are fresh after being rested in the 3-0 win over Frosinone.

Chris Smalling could make the bench after recovering from his layoff, but Tammy Abraham remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Diego Llorente, Mancini, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, Zalewski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Feyenoord team news

Defender Lutsharel Geertruida and midfielder Quinten Timber are available for selection after returning from their respective setbacks in the 1-0 Waalwijk win.

Top scorer Santiago Gimenez also featured from the bench last weekend, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh is also expected to make it in time for the Roma game.

With goalkeeper Justin Bijlow facing time out with a shin injury, Timon Wellenreuther will continue in between the sticks. Gjivai Zechiel, Gernot Trauner and Thomas van den Belt otherwise make up the club's injury list.

Feyenoord possible XI: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Beelen, Hancko, Hartman; Stengs, Zerrouki, Wieffer; Minteh, Gimenez, Igor Paixao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Sas Defenders: Hancko, Beelen, Hartman, Lopez, Geertruida, Nieuwkoop, Read Midfielders: Wieffer, Zerrouki, Timber, Milambo, Lingr Forwards: Gimenez, Ueda, Stengs, Ivanusec, Igor Paixao, Sauer, Minteh

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Feyenoord across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 15, 2024 Feyenoord 1-1 Roma UEFA Europa League April 20, 2023 Roma 2-1 (4-1 AET) Feyenoord UEFA Europa League April 13, 2023 Feyenoord 1-0 Roma UEFA Europa League May 25, 2022 Roma 1-0 Feyenoord UEFA Conference League February 26, 2015 Feyenoord 1-2 Roma UEFA Europa League

