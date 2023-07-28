Chelsea star Reece James paid tribute to his sister Lauren after her winner for England against Denmark in the Women's World Cup.

James scores winner against Denmark

England near last-16 of Women's World Cup

Brother Reece pays tribute to winger

WHAT HAPPENED? Lauren James announced herself on the global stage with a superb winner in England's 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women's World Cup. The result took the Lionesses to the brink of qualifying for the last-16 and after the match, Lauren's brother and Chelsea star Reece James paid tribute to the winger on social media.

The defender posted a photo of the pair of them playing football as kids with the caption, "Proud".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old's England display is likely to secure her a starting spot in their final group stage match against China on Tuesday, August 1. However, the Lionesses were dealt a blow when they lost Keira Walsh to injury against the Danes.

WHAT NEXT? James and her England team-mates will try to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup next week. Her brother Reece is preparing for the new Premier League season which gets underway on August 13.