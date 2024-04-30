Euro 2024 Existing Customer Offers: Best Promotions for the European Championship

Our football betting expert breaks down the best Euro 2024 existing customer promotions, and which bookmakers have them ahead of the competition.

Promotions and offers can often make a world of difference in betting, particularly when it comes to football, with these offering punters the chance to get a leg up before the match has even started.

With so many going around these days, it can often be difficult to know exactly what each of is, what the benefits are, how to claim them, and most importantly which bookmakers have these existing customer offers.

Don't worry, we have gone through and compiled them all into this article, so everyone can know which ones they may wish to claim and exactly where to find these, ahead of the biggest footballing event of the summer.

Euro 2024 Offer of the Week: bet365

bet365 are setting their players up extremely well ahead of the Euros, letting them earn a massive winnings boost for any of their acca’s.

The offer allows players to earn extra winnings on top of any regular returns from an accumulator that lands.

The bonus comes in the form of a percentage of the original returns added to the overall winnings. The percentage rising corresponding to the number of legs included in the bet, as follows:

Bet Type Bonus Double 2.5% Bonus Treble 5% Bonus 4-Fold 10% Bonus 5-Fold 12% Bonus 6-Fold 15% Bonus 7-Fold 20% Bonus 8-Fold 25% Bonus 9-Fold 30% Bonus 10-Fold 35% Bonus 11-Fold 40% Bonus 12-Fold 50% Bonus 13-Fold 60% Bonus 14-Fold or More 70% Bonus

Bettors can use this across any of the scheduled group games, with both England and Scotland’s first three games having been mapped out for us.

Accas for these games can be placed right now, letting bettors get a jump on the odds, and with bet365’s acca bonus a leg up on all other bookmakers in terms of sheer value.

Top Five Euro 2024 Existing Customer Offers

bet365

bet365 have come in hot with their acca boost offer, giving players a chance to earn extra winnings, on top of any regular returns from their winning accumulators.

Players can get up to a 70% boost on top of their winning, with this percentage depending on the amount of legs included.

Bonuses can be earned from a double, at 2.5%, all the way up to 70% for 14 legs. It is also automatically applied to any qualifying accas and can be used and reused as often as the player would like.

These factors set the bet365 offer apart, and no other bookmaker offers this kind of bonus that goes as low as two-legs and few allow them to apply this to every single acca they place.

Constantly being able to be reused sets the bet365 acca bonus offer apart, and this will set players up remarkably well heading into the Euros, with a slew of games on the horizon.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power have what is comfortably the best bet builder insurance offer out there right now, allowing players to receive their stake back as a free bet, should one leg let them down.

A few bookmakers have this kind of offer about right now, but Paddy Power stands head and shoulder above them due to the fact they only require five legs to be included, and the odds to be higher than 3/1 (4.00) per selection.

Other bookmakers require at least five legs and odds are much higher than this. Therefore players not only have a better chance of the bet builder landing on its own, but also a better chance of receiving their stake back.

On top of all of this, there is no limit to how many times players can make use of this offer, and it is automatically applied. With the sheer number of group games going on over the Euros as well, players will be able to make use of this time and time again.

William Hill

William Hill have what is possibly one of the best bet boosts available in the UK right now, as they not only boost the odds of some regular selections but give punters the chance to raise the price of one of the accas per week.

This means that not only can players craft their own acca, but they can get personalised and in most cases much better odds than that being offered anywhere else.

Lots of bookmakers boost the price of their selections and some pre-crafted accas, but William Hill are one of the only ones that permit their players to boost the odds of their own personal accumulator.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet brings their players a 2-Up Early Payout offer that on its own is extremely valuable for players, but Sky Bet stands out for offering this for virtually all of their professional football betting markets.

Of course, this will also extend to the Euros, where players can back any side to win in 90 minutes and if they go ahead by two goals at any point, this will be paid out as winners.

Sky Bet will automatically apply this for players' bets. They offer this promotion for what is comfortably the widest selection of football matches in the UK right now.

Betway

Betway arrived in our top five thanks to their dedicated ‘Betway Boosts’ section, one that not only gives players access to some great odds but also some betting options they may not have previously thought possible.

All can be located within the menu titled ‘Betway Boosts’, so instead of having to search high and low for their improved odds, they can be found in one place, a handy user-focused feature not offered by any other bookmakers.

They also offer cross-sport boosts, combining the likes of football and cricket, tennis and horse racing, golf and much more into single bets.

This is extremely handy as it opens up newer bets that players may not have explored with some great odds, and one can bank that during the Euros these will be extremely prevalent.

Euro 2024 Existing Customer Offers

Early Payout

Early payout is probably the most common type of betting offer out there right now, yet do not misunderestimate its value, with it often making the difference between winning and losing bet.

Simply put, bookmakers will payout ‘Full-Time Result’ markets, as wins, early, if the side backed goes up by a certain number of goals at any point. Most bookmakers set this at two goals ahead.

This can be 2-0, 3-1, 4-2 or even 5-3, if the game got this far. So long as the side backed goes ahead by 2 goals, then this bet will count as a win and be paid out.

Even if the side that went two goals up goes on to draw or lose the game, the bet will still count as a win.

If it is a single wager, then the returns will be paid out. If it is a part of an accumulator or bet builder, this leg will count as a win.

Simple, easy to understand and even easier to claim, with most sportsbooks automatically applying it for bettors to eligible games.

Early payout is comfortably one of the handiest promotions out there, letting players have their bets count as wins, providing the side goes two up, no matter the end result.

The bookmakers that are currently offering this are as follows:

Bookmaker Early Payout Goals Ahead Sky Bet Yes 2 BoyleSports Yes 2 bet365 Yes 2 Ladbrokes Yes 2 Coral Yes 2 Betfred No Unibet No Paddy Power No BetVictor No 10bet No Parimatch No Betway No Betfair No William Hill No talkSPORT Bet No Virgin Bet No LiveScore Bet No The Pools No Matchbook No Luckster No NetBet No Luckland No BetUK No SBK No SpreadEx No Kwiff No BetMGM No Mr.Play No

Acca Boosts

Acca boosts are another extremely useful promotion, allowing players to boost the winnings of their accumulators.

This is done by adding extra funds to the potential winnings of an acca. The extra funds are provided as a percentage which rises depending on the number of legs that are included.

So for example, a winning accumulator, with 4 legs in it and odds of 10/1, placed with bet365 would have a winning boost of 10%.

So if players wagered £5, then their winnings would be £50.

A 10% winnings boost would give them an extra £5 on top of this.

It really is that simple. Some bookmakers offer this for every single acca placed, whilst others only offer it on certain matches and leagues, or on a weekly basis.

Again this can either be automatically applied, like with bet365, whilst others require their players to opt in. This can vary but will be made very clear in the T&Cs section of the offer.

Extra winnings are never a bad thing, and with tonnes of bookmakers now offering this, it can be a great opportunity for players to fill their boots.

The full list of bookmakers and the max bonuses that can be provided can be found below:

Bookmaker Acca Bonuses Max Bonus bet365 Yes 70% 10bet Yes 100% BoyleSports Yes 100% BetUK Yes 50% Parimatch Yes 40% CopyBet Yes 20% NetBet Yes 50% Luckster Yes 77% ZetBet Yes 77% Planet Sport Bet Yes 50% Fafa Bet Yes 50% Coral No Betway No Ladbrokes No Paddy Power No Sky Bet No Betfred No Unibet No BetVictor No Betfair No William Hill No talkSPORT Bet No Virgin Bet No LiveScore Bet No The Pools No Matchbook No Luckland No SBK No SpreadEx No Kwiff No BetMGM No Mr.Play No

Bet Builder/Accumulator Insurance

Losing an acca or bet builder by a single leg can be one of the worst feelings for a player, but with insurance, bettors can somewhat mitigate this loss.

This is where sportsbooks will give players their stake back a free bet, should their multi-leg bet fail by just one selection.

In order to qualify a certain number of legs will be required, as well as either the total odds of the acca/bet builder or the individual price of each selection needing to be above a certain level.

This varies by bookmaker, with some requiring more legs and higher odds than others, but this will all be laid out in the T&Cs.

Most times this is an opt-in offer, and can only be used once a week, but some like Paddy Power, will apply this to every single bet builder placed, automatically.

Everyone hates losing by one leg, but with an insurance promotion, this can soften the blow.

A full list and the betting requirements laid out by bookies can be found below:

Bookmaker Acca Insurance Legs Minimum Odds Betfair Yes 3+ None Paddy Power Yes 5+ 3/1 (4.00) BoyleSports Yes 5+ 1/2 (1.50) Per Leg Coral Yes 5+ 3/1 (4.00) Ladbrokes Yes 5+ 3/1 (4.00) Betfred Yes 5+ 1/3 (1.33) Per Leg William Hill Yes 5+ 1/5 (1.20) Per Leg 10bet No Parimatch No Betway No bet365 No Luckster No NetBet No BetUK No CopyBet No Fafa Bet No ZetBet No Planet Sport Bet No Sky Bet No Unibet No BetVictor No talkSPORT Bet No Virgin Bet No LiveScore Bet No The Pools No Matchbook No Luckland No SBK No SpreadEx No Kwiff No BetMGM No Mr.Play No

Bet Boosts

The best prices are enough of a draw for anyone looking to wager on football and with the Euros right around the corner everyone will want to know where they can find these.

However, some of the best prices out there often come as a result of ‘Bet Boosts’.

This is where bookmakers will actively raise the prices of some of their single, double or treble markets.

These will often give players access to some of the best betting opportunities around, with the highest prices and in turn potential returns.

Sportsbooks each have their own way of offering bet boosts, some will have one menu containing all of the boosts for the day, others will provide them in the specific events window.

They are always worth keeping an eye out for with these representing a chance for players to wager on the biggest and best prices out there.

Tonnes of bookmakers offer these and a full list can be found below:

Bookmaker Bet Boosts bet365 Yes Parimatch Yes BoyleSports Yes Sky Bet Yes 10bet Yes Betfred Yes Luckster Yes Coral Yes Betway Yes BetMGM Yes Ladbrokes Yes BetVictor Yes Betfair Yes Unibet Yes Virgin Bet Yes LiveScore Bet Yes William Hill Yes NetBet No BetUK No CopyBet No Fafa Bet No ZetBet No Planet Sport Bet No Paddy Power No talkSPORT Bet No The Pools No Matchbook No Luckland No SBK No SpreadEx No Kwiff No Mr.Play No

Euro 2024 Existing Customer Offers FAQs

What is the best Euro 2024 Betting site?

The best Euro 2024 bookmaker can vary depending on how players like to play and which betting site they are comfortable using.

However, the likes of bet365, William Hill, Sky Bet and Paddy Power will always be good options, with tonnes of existing customer promotions to take advantage of.

Who is favourite for Euro 2024?

England are the current favourites for Euro 2024, at around 3/1 with most bookmakers.

France comes a close second, around 4/1, as this is set up to be one of the best Euros for English fans in some time.

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 is taking place between the dates of the 14th of June and the 14th of July.

Germany will be hosting 24 of the best teams in the continent as they go head to head for its biggest footballing prize.

What is the best Euro 2024 existing customer offer?

2-Up Early Payout is comfortably the best Euro 2024 betting offer. This is because it can be used across any of the matches, but it works for single bets and accumulators alike.