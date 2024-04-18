Euro 2024 Players of the Tournament Odds: Bellingham Second Favourite to Claim Crown

Our football experts break down the latest Euro 2024 player of the tournament odds, with Mbappe and Kane leading the betting ahead of the tournament.

The European Championships get underway June 14th with Germany vs Scotland, with one of of the most important individual accolades to be handed out at the tournament being the Player of the Tournament.

The likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane are just some of the names to have claimed the award in the past, with our expert here to break down the odds for the favourites to claim the award this summer.

Euro 2024 Players of the Tournament Odds

All odds are courtesy of BetVictor, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe 8/1 Harry Kane 12/1 Jude Bellingham 12/1 Kevin De Brunye 12/1 Ilkay Gundogan 14/1 All Others 16/1 Or Higher

Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Odds: Favourites Analysed

Kylian Mbappe @ 8/1

It's fair to say that Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world right now, and if France were to take home the trophy he would no doubt play an integral part in this.

Goals are always likely to come from the 25-year-old Frenchman and this will be his major contribution, having scored eight in his last eight for his nation, as well as having bagged 41 in 42 for PSG this season.

As well as this, he could also pop up with a few handy assists, something that could prove to be a major contributor when it comes to claiming the POTT award.

As iconic moments go, any for France will most likely come from Mbappe, with his last performance in an international tournament seeing him bag a hattrick in the World Cup final.

Expect more magic moments from Mbappe and if France wins the Euro, he'll be in with a huge chance of claiming this accolade.

Harry Kane @ 12/1

Kane is arguably the best striker on the planet, with the former Spurs man taking his game to another level since his move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

He's easily both England and Bayern's talisman this season, with Kane being the most likely to contribute goals and assists for the Three Lions, numbers that'll only give his chances of claiming the POTT award a huge boost.

Again, of course, England will need to do well this summer, and it is hard to see how they could do this without Kane playing his absolute best.

A proven goalscorer, he currently has 51 goal contributions on the season for Bayern Munich, and even a shred of this would be enough to secure the accolade should England go far in Germany.

Jude Bellingham @ 12/1

Jude Bellingham has been one of the best players in Europe this season, with the former Birmingham man proving to be an excellent acquisition for Real Madrid following his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

He's managed 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this summer, with Bellingham providing in the crucial moments time and time again for Los Blancos, something that's seen them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League as well as being on the periphery of securing the 2023/24 La Liga title.

His ability to both score and assist will then be combined with the work he can do at the back, which will no doubt be considerable across the whole tournament.

Should England win the tourney, Bellingham, along with Kane, will be favourite to claim the award, especially if he ends up out-performing the Bayern forward.

Kevin De Bruyne @ 12/1

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has the ability to score from deep and come up with assist that seem almost impossible.

Any and all Belgian success will no doubt come through him, placing him well to be their player of the tournament.

Belgium's golden generation is sadly coming to an end, but a few bastions of this side are left, with KDB being one of them.

Belgium would need to make a deep run for De Bruyne to stand any chance of claiming this accolade, a task they have so often fallen short of, despite having had one of the best squads in the world at many different points throughout the 2010s.

Injured for the first part of the season, he has come back with a bang, with 10 goal contributions in 13 games since, bagging four goals and six assists.

If Belgium wins the tournament it will be because of the efforts of Kevin De Bruyne, but they sit outside the top 5 in the betting and based on their past form when on the biggest stage, the golden generation look set to let down their nation once more.

Ilkay Gundogan @ 14/1

Germany are third in the betting for the tournament, thanks mainly to the fact they are the hosts, with this coming despite the fact they were poor overall in 2023.

Ilkay Gundogan looks set to captain his nation and could prove integral to the bid to win the Euros in their own backyard.

During his time at City, Gundogan was known for popping up in crucial moments with big goals and assists, with one such brace in the 2023 FA Cup final against Manchester United popping into mind.

Defensively strong, an ability to score huge goals and come up with the important moments, sets Gundogan up to be Germany’s player of the tournament should they take the trophy.

He's created the most chances in both Europe's top five leagues and the Champions League this season, as well as bagging 16 goals and assists in all competitions for Barcelona, form that puts him in good stead to take home the POTT award as long as Die Mannschaft perform this summer.