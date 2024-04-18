Euro 2024 Top Scorer Odds: Mbappe and Kane Clear Favourites for Golden Boot

Our football betting experts offer an early look at the Euro 2024 top scorer odds, with Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane the two clear favourites.

The Golden Boot is one of the major awards when it comes to the individual player accolades at the European Championships, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerd Muller and Alan Shearer just some of the players to have claimed the award in the past.

The likes of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe will be vying for the award this summer, thus we've gone through and offered analysis on all of the favourites to take home the accolade in Germany.

Euro 2024 Top Scorer Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe 5/1 Harry Kane 11/2 Cristiano Ronaldo 12/1 Jude Bellingham 14/1 Romelu Lukaku 20/1 All Others 20/1 Or Higher

Euro 2024 Top Scorer Odds: Favourites Analysed

Kylian Mbappe @ 5/1

Mbappe has been the toast of Europe for some time now and is considered to be one of the best two young strikers in the world right now along with Erling Haaland.

He claimed this trophy last time out in an international tournament, scoring eight in the 2022 World Cup just under 18 months ago, although Mbappe is yet to score at the Euros.

The Frenchman has bagged 41 goals in 42 games this year, a phenomenal record, unmatched by anyone in Europe's top five leagues to this point.

He's also scored eight in his last eight for France in the lead-up to the tournament, thus it's easy to see why he's favourite to claim his first Euro golden boot.

Mbappe has proven capable of scoring goals in drives for his nation on the biggest stage, and the only thing that could halt his chances would be if France made an early exit.

This looks unlikely, and even if they did not make the final, he still may have racked up enough goals to be uncatchable.

Harry Kane @ 11/2

If there was anyone to go toe to toe with Mbappe, it would be England's Harry Kane. The Englishman has been racking up goals for nigh on a decade now, relying on his honed skills in front of goal instead of bags of pace or tricky dribbling ability.

His form for Bayern this season has been very impressive, even if he's set to end his first season in Bavaria trophyless.

The former Spurs frontman has bagged 39 goals in 39 games, making him the second-best goalscorer in Europe right now.

The only other thing perhaps that Kane has going for him in the race, outside of his ability to score from nearly anywhere, is assists.

If the Golden Boot race is tied it then goes to the player with the most assists, and this is where Kane could outdo all other strikers on this list.

Often occupying space deep and slipping others in behind, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Cole Plamer, Phil Foden and any other forwards England may wish to field could end up bagging a few via Kane.

Goals are his game, but this includes scoring and creating them, a major string in his bow when it comes to international golden boots.

With so few games in the Euros, strikers need every advantage, and Kane has two to his name, especially if it comes down to a tie-breaker.

Cristiano Ronaldo @ 12/1

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the best players of his generation, ever present in the Real Madrid team before his quick glory tour around Europe ended with him leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Many wonder if the 39-year-old still has it, but it is worth noting that he claimed his first-ever international Golden Boot back at Euro 2020.

The Portuguese international has managed to score 39 goals this year, however almost all of these were in the Saudi League.

Portugal are legion when it comes to goalscorers, who are not only more likely to start but are proven against top-calibre opposition this term, with this including the likes of Rafael Leão, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes.

This is set to be Ronaldo’s last ever tournament in the red of Portugal, and whilst this may stir something inside him to give us one last phenomenal fairytale to add to his legend, this does seem unlikely.

Jude Bellingham @ 14/1

Jude Bellingham would be bidding to become one of the youngest Golden Boot winners in Euro history.

The 20-year-old completed his move to Real Madrid over the summer and has hit the ground running, now with 30 goal contributions to his name, bagging 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Sitting second in the La Liga Golden Boot race with 16 goals, an impressive tally when you consider he's largely a midfielder, giving him the form to hopefully crack on in the Euros and rack up the goals for England.

However, within his own team, he may struggle to outdo Harry Kane, and his precedes could take vital chances away from the former Dortmund man.

Kane has been the English’s talismanic striker for some time now, and breaking this mould may prove difficult for Bellingham.

Romelu Lukaku @ 20/1

Many will remember Romelu Lukakau from his West Brom and Everton days when the Belgian was a commanding force in the box.

Since then, struggles have befallen him, but at the age of just 30, he could still make a meaningful impact for his nation.

He would become the first Belgian ever to earn this accolade, and with the service that Kevin De Bruyne provides, there may be no better chance for him.

KDB will hopefully have gotten his eye in, playing with Erling Haaland for two seasons now, another big CF-style striker, and should be able to transfer this onto Lukaku well.

Equally, they have managed to pull one of the easiest groups possible facing Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine, all games that give him strong opportunities to find the net multiple times.

He could be leading the race heading into the knockout stages, at which point the cash out could pay a pretty penny, even if he may not be destined to take the whole thing.

A fast start would be needed for Lukaku, but considering Belgium's opposition and the service he will receive from De Bruyne, he looks a decent option at 20/1.

How Does Euro 2024 Top Scorer/Golden Boot Betting Work?

Top scorer betting, also known as Golden Boot betting, is really quite simple, with players simply betting on the player to score the most goals throughout the whole tournament.

The player that finishes the tournament with the most goals wins the Golden Boot, with those that have bet on this player seeing their bet settled as a winner.

If two players are tied for goals at the end of the tournament, the player with the most assist is awarded the trophy.

If they are still tied on both metrics, then the player to have played the least amount of minutes is the winner.