Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament Odds: Bellingham, Wirtz Favoured to Shine

Our football experts offers the latest Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament odds ahead of the tournament starting on June 14th in Germany.

The Best Young Player trophy is given to the best player under the age of 21 at the Euros. It has only been running for the last two editions of the tournament, with previous winners coming in the form of two then-18-year-olds in Renato Sanches and Pedri.

We're here to offer our analysis on the favourites to claim the accolade this summer in Germany, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz and Lamine Yamal all expected to shine.

Euro 2024 Best Young Player

No odds are live for this market yet, but the article will be updated once these become available.

Player Nation - Age Jude Bellingham England - 20 Years Old Florian Wirtz Germany - 20 Years Old Kobbie Manioo England - 18 Years Old Pau Cubarsí Spain - 17 Years Old Xavi Simons Netherlands - 20 Years Old Lamine Yamal Spain - 16 Years Old

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

England's excellence in the middle

Jude Bellingham has been exceptional for Real Madrid this season, and should he play the way he has done for Los Blancos in Germany this summer, he should be clear favourite for this award.

Bellingham has 30 goals contribution for Real this season in the form fo 20 goals and 10 assists, and even if he can replicate a modicum of this form, he'll still be one of the favourites to claim it.

Injury looks likely to be the only thing that could hold him back, but Bellingham is comfortably the best player in the category, and perhaps one of the best as a whole in the tournament.

Kobbie Manoo has also impressed this year when playing for Manchester United and was one of the few good things about England's 2-2 draw with Belgium back in March.

He looks set to be included in the squad and given a chance to succeed, but with so many other players ahead of him, Bellingham in particular, his minutes and chances to impress may be limited.

Fantastic Florian

Germany has been floundering for some time now, as many of their best players are ageing or retired. Despite this, they have a handful of exciting talents amongst their ranks, one of these being Flortian Wirtz, who looks set to breathe new life into Germany's forward line.

He has 17 goals and 18 assists to his name on the season and is fresh off winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, who are still unbeaten across all competitions this term.

Few players can boast this kind of record coming into the tournament, and this should snake Florian a shoo-in to start.

Should Germany go deep into the tournament Wirzt will be integral to this and could easily find himself winning YPOTT come the end of the season.

La Masia duo making moves

Both Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí have been impressive for Barcelona this term, with injuries seeing them brought through the ranks early, with the duo seizing this opportunity with both hands.

Sadly, with Barca now out of the Champions League, we may be seeing less of these two on English screens, but they will remain ever present in the conversation for the Spanish squad.

Both have already earned caps for La Roja, with Yamal having scored twice for his nation already.

Spain are also suffering a shortage of centre-halves right now and Cubarsí would fill this role perfectly, especially given how consistent he's been for the Blaugrana this term.

La Roja does not shy away from giving young players a go, especially not if they come from the famed La Masia.

Another factor perhaps to consider is that both previous awards have gone to 18-year-olds, not to anyone 20 or older, and both Yamal and Cubarsí come into the tournament well below their twenties, as they're aged 16 and 17 respectively.

Simons set up well

20-year-old attacking midfielder Xavi Simins has been bounced around since leaving La Masia, with the Dutchman seemingly having found his home in Germany with RB Leipzig this season.

Seven goals in 28 games does not tell the whole story, as he is prized as much at the back as he is going forward.

He is also one of the most cemented players in his international set-up on this list, outside perhaps of Bellingham, with the midfielder managing 13 caps for Holland so far.

The Dutch have welcomed Simons as a breath of fresh air into an ageing frontline, and with Memphis Depay picking up injuries left and right, he looks certain to claim a starting place this summer.

Nothing will make his case for the trophy more so than a wealth of minutes under his belt, as many young players may not get the opportunity to shine as often as Simons does.