How to Bet on Euro 2024: Complete Guide to Betting on the European Championships

Our football betting expert takes you through exactly how to bet on Euro 2024 ahead of the tournament starting this summer in Germany on June 14th.

Key Euro 2024 Games & Dates

Date Event June 14th Euros Starts June 14th - 20:00 Germany vs Scotland June 16th - 20:00 Serbia vs England June 19th - 20:00 Scotland vs Switzerland June 20th - 17:00 Denmark vs England June 23rd - 20:00 Scotland vs Hungary June 25th - 20:00 England vs Slovenia June 26th Group Stage Ends June 29th Round of 16 5th July Quarter Final 9th July Semi-Final 14 July Euro 2024 Final

Understanding Euro Betting Odds

Fractional odds are used by virtually all punters and bookmakers right now are used as the default for all major bookies' Euro markets.

These can be used to figure out how much players are set to win, and the implied likelihood of a bet landing.

If the odds are a top-heavy fraction like 5/1, the numerator show show much profit you stand to make for every one pound staked:

A winning bet at odds of 5/1 with a £1 stake would provide £5 in profits.

The total winnings would be £6, because the initial wager of £1 is also returned to players (£5 + £1 = £11)

If the odds are a bottom-heavy fraction such as 1/4, the denominator shows how much you need to stake to make a £1 profit

A winning bet at odds of 1/5 with a stake of £5 would return £1 profit.

The total winnings would be £6 because the initial stake is returned to players (£4 + £1 = £5)

Odds of 1/1, or evens as it is sometimes called, will allow players to essentially double their money.

If we are betting £1, it would return £1 in profits which becomes £2 in total winnings.

Understanding Euro 2024 Betting Markets

Special Euro 2024 Markets

All bookmakers also now have their outright markets live for the Euros, these being more long-term bets, focusing on side achievements instead of single-game outcomes.

There are a few of these about right now, with some being extremely self-explanatory, whilst others can require a little bit of explaining.

We have gone through and broken all of these down, with simple explanations so everyone can take full advantage of them when it comes to betting on the Euros this summer.

To Win Outright

This market allows players to bet on who they think will win the Euros.

It is that simple as only one side can take the trophy come the 14th of July.

Any wagers placed on nations will only be paid out if the winner is backed, with the rest falling in due course as the sides are knocked out over the course of the tournament.

The betting for this market will look like:

To win Euro 2024 Odds England 3/1 France 4/1 Germany 11/2 All other sides 8/1 or Above

Top Goalscorer

This market bettors are trying to predict who the top goalscorer at the tournament will be.

Goals are the name of the game here, with the highest scorer by the end of the tournament being the winner.

If two players are tied come the end of the tournament then it will go to who has the most assists.

If they are still tied it goes down to who has played the least minutes, and the one with the better goal-to-minute ratio will win.

The betting for this when it comes to the Euros will look like:

Top Goalscorer Odds Kylian Mbappe 5/1 Harry Kane 11/2 Cristiano Ronaldo 12.1 All others 14/1 or Above

To Reach Quarter-Final/Semi-Final/Final

Players are simply betting on whether a side will reach a specific stage of the knockout rounds.

If the side backed does not make the bet upon round, then the bet will fail, if they do then the bet will count as a win, with the betting for this markets looking like:

Teams Quarter-Finals Semi-Finals Final England 1/6 8/15 11/8 Scotland 3/1 11/1 28/1 France 1/6 4/7 6/4

Group Betting

Group Betting is where bettors can wager on who they think will win their specific group.

With six groups to choose from, there are multiple avenues for players to explore and therefore some value to be found, particularly in Group B, where Croatia, Spain, Italy and Albania will battle it out in the group of death.

The betting for this market looks like:

Group B Betting Odds Spain 4/5 Italy 2/1 Croatia 9/2 Albania 25/1

Group Qualification Yes/No

With this market, players are betting on the outcome of the six Euro groups, but instead of picking the winner, they are betting on whether a side will progress through or not.

1st and 2nd will progress, but unlike in Euros of the past, some 3rd placed side will also make it through, if they are considered one of the four best third-placed teams.

This has made it more likely for the side to make it through and lower the odds of this market considerably, but there is still some value to be found here.

The option to bet on if a side will not make it through the groups is also available, with the value here depending on the relative strength of the side and their group compatriots.

The betting for Group A looks like this:

Nation Qualification Yes No Germany 1/20 10/1 Hungary 4/6 11/10 Scotland 8/11 1/1 Switzerland 1/2 6/4

Group Forecast

Another method of group betting, group forecast bets allow players to wager on whether or not a side will win or qualify from the group, allowing players to bet on which sides will finish 1st and 2nd in the group in this order.

The order must be correct for this bet to land, with the odds being calculated according to which specific sides are included in the forecast.

Choosing the two favourites may not yield massively favourable odds, and throwing an outsider in the mix can be quite handy but of course this comes with risks.

Dual forecasts are also available for a few select bookmakers, where bettors can select the two sides who they think will finish first or second.

A dual forecast means the side can finish 1st or 2nd in whatever order, but be aware this will require two separate bets to cover both eventualities.

Stage of Elimination

Stage of Elimination markets can offer some serious value to players, with this market requiring players to pick when a team will exit the tournament can be so difficult.

Should they get knocked out at the bet upon the stage the bet will count as winner, with any exit at my other point resulting in the bet being lost.

An example of the betting for this, using Spain's odds, are as follows:

Spain Stage of Elimination Odds Group Stage 7/1 Last 16 9/4 Quarter-Finals 11/4 Semi-Finals 4/1 Runner-Up 13/2 To Win Outright 8/1

Winners Group

Winners Group betting is whereby players can bet on which group the overall winner of the tournament will come from.

With France and England leading the betting, their respective groups sit atop the odds, but with so many other strong sides dotted throughout, this is an extremely open betting market, but in theory does give players four shots at picking a winner, instead of just one.

The betting for this market looks like this:

Winners Group Odds Group A 9/2 Group B 4/1 Group C 5/2 Group D 9/4 Group E 11/1 Group F 7/1

Euro 2024 Betting Markets

Full Time Result

Full-time Results are comfortably the simplest market to understand, with punters merely betting on the outcome of the match.

Either of the two teams to win the game or the match to end as a draw, with this only applying to the result after 90 minutes, with extra time and penalties not counting towards this.

The betting for this market will look a little something like this:

Result England Draw France Odds 4/5 4/1 7/4

For this market, a wager on England will land if England wins the game in regulation.

If France wins, or the game ends as a draw the bet loses.

If the game ends as a draw and goes to extra time, even if England wins in extra time or on penalties, the bet still loses as they did not win it during regulation time.

Goals - Over/Under

Over/Under betting is another relatively easy-to-understand market, simply where players wager on the total amount of goals scored in the match.

A line will be set by the bookmaker, with this coming in the form of a decimal, with players will then simply have to decide whether the amount of goals scored that game will be under or over that line.

The betting for this market will be presented like:

Belgium vs Spain Totals Odds Over 2.5 Goals 8/13 Under 2.5 Goal 7/4

If one has bet the over, then at least three goals need to be scored between the two teams in the game to win.

If one has bet the under, then no more than two goals can be scored for the bet to land.

Props Betting

Prop bets are massively popular in the UK, with these bets allowing punters to bet on single aspects or players within a match of football.

There are two types of these markets, called player props and game props, with these working similarly to the way Over/Under betting works.

Player Props

Player props allow bettors to wager on individual players and what actions they will perform within the match

Some of the regularly offered player prop markets are as follows:

Shots

Shots on Target

To be carded

Passes

Offsides

Tackles

Fouls Drawn

Fouls

To be carded

Most of these player props make use of lines, set by the betting site, with bettors being asked to pick the over/under. For instance:

Shots Over Under Harry Kane 2.5+ Shots 4/5 11/10

If a wager is placed on the over and Kane has three or more shots in the clash, then the bet will win.

But if Kane has two or fewer shots in a game, then the bet will lose.

Most bookmakers in the UK offer some form of player props, but the likes of bet365, William Hill and Paddy Power have the widest selection of these.

Game Props

Game props are entirely similar to player props, but, game props are wagers on in-game occurrences as a whole, or by the team.

This is far more widespread with bookmakers, with these being some of the markets that most sportsbooks will have on offer:

Corners

Cards

Shots

Shots on Target

Passes

Offsides

Free Kicks

Thrown Ins

Goal Kicks

These again utilise lines and come as ‘Over/Under’ bets, with the betting looking like:

Match Corners Over Under 9.5 10/11 11/10

If a wager is placed on the ‘Over’ and there are 10 or more corners in the match, then the over bet will win.

But if there are nine or fewer corners the bet loses.

Game props can often be broken down further by team, thus a team to have an over/under on corners or cards would work the same, except only one side can contribute to the line instead of both.

Game props are far more widespread, and virtually all sportsbooks have a decent selection of these, making them extremely handy for players.

Accumulators

Accumulator bets are one of the most popular wagers in the UK and are fairly easy to understand.

They are simply a combination of multiple different bets that combined into one larger bet with higher odds.

As many legs as a bettor wishes can be included, with the minimum need being four to be classed as an accumulator.

The odds of these legs are then multiplied together to give players the overall odds of the accumulator, giving players increased value over single and double bets.

These will normally be a collection of ‘Full-Time Results’, ‘Goals - Over/Unders’ or something similar 90-minute markets.

An example of an accumulator bet will look like this:

Accumulator Bet Odds Germany to Win 1/4 Spain to Win 7/10 Ukraine to Win 6/5 Netherland to Win 7/10 Accumulator Odds: 7/1

For this accumulator to win, all four of the nations will need to win their respective group games, with the bet losing if any single leg fails to come in.

Bet Builders

Bet builders work in a similar way to accumulators, with the core difference being that the selections/legs making up the bet come from a single game.

Again all selection odds are combined to make one larger bet with an increased price.

These will normally be a collection of both 90-minute markets, as well as some game or player props.

An example of a bet builder for a Euros group game would look a little something like this:

Bet Builder - Serbia vs England Odds England to Win 8/15 Over 3.5 Goals 7/4 Both Teams to Score 4/5 Cole Palmer 0.5+ Shots on Target 1/1 Bet Builder Total Odds 7/1

Every single leg must land for the bet builder to count as a win, but some bookmakers will have some insurance promotions, meaning if one leg fails, players can get their stake back as a free bet.

Goalscorers

Goalscorer betting is exactly what it says on the tin, with users simply betting on if a player will score in the match.

Available for nearly every single player on the pitch or bench, with a few variations on this being the ‘Anytime’, ‘First’ or ‘Last’ goalscorer options.

The latter two markets require the player you’ve bet on to either score first or last in the match for your bet to win, with the market being presented like:

Player First Goalscorer Odds Anytime Goalscorer Odds Last Goalscorer Odds Kylian Mbappe 7/5 8/11 2/1

These again are exactly what they mean. ‘First Goalscorer’ means Mbappe must get the first goal in the match.

‘Anytime’ means he can score at any point, and ‘Last' means he must be the last player to score.

Handicap Betting

Handicaps are another popular football betting market, with this basically being used to level the playing field between the two teams.

Each team will start the game with a deficit or advantage in terms of goals, with the favourite starting the game with a disadvantage, whilst the underdog will begin with an advantage of the same amount.

For the favourite to win, they must bag enough goals to surpass the deficit and still win the match.

The underdog will win if they lose the match by a margin that’s less than their handicap, or if they win or draw the game.

This can also be done for a tie, with the advantage being given to the underdog, with the betting being presented like so:

Team Handicap Odds France - (-2) 11/10 Tie (-2) 11/4 Portugal (+2) 3/4

If the wager is with France (-2), they must win the game by three or more goals for the bet to land.

If you bet on Portugal (+2), a win or draw or loss for them is enough for the bet to land, with the bet losing only failing if they lose the game by two or more goals, 2-0 or 3-1.

If you bet on a tie (+2) then Portugal will have to lose by exactly two goals for this to land, i.e. 2-0 to France.

Double Chance

Double chance markets are perhaps less common than other betting markets but can open up a brand-new way to play.

Double Chance bets allow players to back two of the three possible outcomes in a match.

Done by combining two of the possible full-time results, either 'Team 1 to win or draw', 'Team 2 to win or draw' and 'Team 1 or Team 2 to win'.

Odds will always be slightly reduced odds for this market as they allow for tonnes of the risks to be taken out of football betting.

This is down to the fact that two of three possible outcomes of a football match result in the bet winning, providing some extra security.

The betting for Double Chance looks like:

Result Odds England or Draw 1/4 Germany or Draw 6/5 England or Germany 3/10

If England or a draw is backed, the bet will win if England wins the match or it ends in a draw.

If England or Germany is backed, then they will win if either of them wins the match, and will only lose this bet if the match ends as a draw.

Half-Time/Full-Time

Half-Time/Full-Time bets are another common market available for players coming into this summer's Euros tournament.

The market itself is relatively simple to understand, with players simply needing to accurately predict the result, which side will be winning or if the game will be a draw, at both the half time and full time point in a match.

The name before the slash indicates what the result will be at half-time, with the name after the slash denoting the winner at full-time.

The betting market usually looks like:

Selection Odds Tie/Tie 19/2 Tie/Spain 3/1 Tie/Portugal 6/1 Spain/Spain 3/5 Portugal/Spain 11/1 Portugal/Tie 9/1 Portugal/Portugal 10/1 Spain/Portugal 5/1 Spain/Tie 8/1

If the wager is with Spain/Spain, then the Spanish must be winning the match at both half time and full time for the bet to land.

If the bet is on Tie/Spain, the match must be level at halftime, with Spain then going on to win the match in the second half.

If Portugal/Spain is backed then Portugal must be winning the match at half time, with Spain then going on to take victory come full time.

Correct Score

This market requires bettors to accurately predict the final score of the football match.

This is a relatively simple betting market, with the market itself looking like this:

Correct Score Odds Croatia 1-0 5/1 Croatia 2-0 7/1 Italy 1-0 9/1 Italy 2-0 11/1 0-0 Draw 12/1 1-1 Draw 8/1 2-2 Draw 18/1

Some betting sites will allow bettors to customise the score to their heart's content, whilst others merely offer a few different options.

Nevertheless, correct score betting can be notoriously difficult to do but does offer large potential payouts.

Euro 2024 Groups

This is set to be one of the biggest Euros to date, with 24 of the continent's best sides making up our six groups from A to F, with the groups for this summer's tournament being:

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

- Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

- Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

- Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

- Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

- Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine Group F -Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czechia

The favourites France and England have been blessed with their groups, as they should be able to top these with ease.

Group B looks to be the group of death with the Spaniards, Italians and Croatians duking it out for two guaranteed qualification spots.

How to Bet on the Euros FAQs

Where can I bet on the Euros?

Every single bookmaker is gearing up for the Euros, and most will already have the majority of these markets live.

But any that don’t, will be releasing them as we draw closer to the tournament starting in June.

All of the sites listed in this piece are the best options to go with when betting on the Euros, with the likes of bet365 and William Hill being standout candidates.

Who are the favourites to win the Euros?

England and France are current favourites to win the Euros. The Tree Lions have managed to pip the French at the head of the betting sitting at 3/1 and 4/1 respectively.

Both possess immeasurably talented sides, that far outweigh most of the competition, but with a recent World Cup under their belt, and England’s penchant for bottling it in the final, one wonders if this will be Les Bleus tournament.

What is the best Euros betting site?

Betano, are the best betting site for the Euros and being the sponsors of the tournament will have their customers covered when it comes to the competition.

Outside of this bet365, William Hill and Sky Bet are also good options.

Where is the Euros being held?

Germany are hosting this summer's Euro 2024 tournament. The Germans will kick off this tournament on 14th June against Scotland at 20:00.