When transfer talks go wrong! Rayo Vallecano chief claims he was headbutted by agent during De Tomas negotiations

- Rayo held RDT talks with Espanyol
- President says he was assaulted
- Striker's future remains unclear
WHAT HAPPENED? Rayo undertook negotiations with Ivan Garcia, the agent of De Tomas, regarding a move for the Espanyol striker in the summer transfer window. Club president Presa has claimed he was attacked and hospitalised during the meeting. Rayo have since issued a statement confirming that Presa has made a formal complaint against Garcia.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a completely unexpected headbutt," Presa told COPE while appearing with a bandage over his nose. "It was the action of criminal, a very cowardly action and a very sh*tty action. Because if he gives me a warning, then we fight."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Tomas was heavily linked with an exit from Espanyol in the summer transfer window, and Manchester United were even reported to be interested in the former Real Madrid man. However, a move failed to materialise before the window closed and De Tomas remains at Espanyol for now.
STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Garcia is charged by police following Presa's accusations. For De Tomas, meanwhile, a move in January is not off the table, with Rayo continuing to be linked with him. We just hope talks go a little smoother next time!