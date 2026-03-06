Ranked: Horse Racing’s Five Biggest Rivalries

Horse Racing Rivalries: What Makes a Good Rivalry?

A great rivalry in horse racing is built on merit, timing, and repeated clashes between elite competitors at the very peak of their powers.

The best rivalries occur when two top-class horses, jockeys, or trainers repeatedly meet on the biggest stages, pushing each other to greater heights.

When the best consistently face the best, racing fans are treated to genuine sporting theatre.

Horse racing rivalries are often described as battles, and rightly so. Horses are warriors who go into battle on the racecourse, and when two champions repeatedly lock horns, it creates unforgettable moments for fans and racing history alike.

These contests are not decided by reputation alone – they are decided on the track through courage, stamina, and sheer ability.

Another key ingredient in a great rivalry is balance. The most memorable rivalries usually feature competitors who take turns winning, creating uncertainty and anticipation each time they meet.

Different conditions, race tactics, and even ground conditions can play a role in determining the outcome, making each meeting unique.

Some rivalries capture the imagination even if they don’t make the final list of the sport’s greatest. One modern example is the clashes between Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow, who produced several thrilling encounters.

Each horse seemed to thrive under different conditions, with the ground often playing a key role in deciding which would come out on top.

Their meetings showed just how compelling a rivalry can be when two high-class performers repeatedly meet on the big stage.

Ultimately, the greatest rivalries are those that elevate the sport. They create storylines, spark debate among fans, and give racing the kind of unforgettable moments that live long in the memory.

Kauto Star vs Denman

The first rivalry we will look at is that of Kauto Star and Denman, two of the greatest chasers ever seen and both trained by Paul Nicholls. In 2008 racing fans witnessed the first Cheltenham Gold Cup meeting of the pair.

Both were fearless chasers who wanted to win, but Denman arrived with a lofty reputation. Known as the Tank, he produced a devastating display.

Forging clear up the Cheltenham hill, Denman dominated the race and the commentary from Richard Hoiles perfectly captured the moment: Relentless, remorseless – he has pounded Kauto Star into submission.

It was a performance that sent chills down the spines of racegoers and fans around the world.

The next clash came in the 2009 Cheltenham Gold Cup, when Kauto Star returned looking to regain his crown. Under the guidance of Ruby Walsh, he produced a magnificent performance to reverse the result.

Winning by 13 lengths with Denman trailing behind, it was a performance that summed up the brilliance of Kauto Star – exquisite temperament combined with immense class.

In 2010 the two were again trading blows before Kauto Star fell four fences from home, leaving Denman to battle Imperial Commander. Denman finished second for the second year in a row, but his courage remained unquestioned.

They would meet again in the 2011 Gold Cup, both now aged 11. The stage was set for another clash between the two old rivals, but it was the younger challenger Long Run who ultimately spoiled the party.

It proved to be the final meeting between the pair. Both were outstanding chasers and Gold Cup winners who danced every dance. Watching them lock horns on the biggest stage was a privilege for racing fans.

Hurricane Fly vs Jezki

Another fascinating rivalry came between Hurricane Fly and Jezki, two elite two-mile hurdlers who regularly clashed at the highest level.

Hurricane Fly was one of the greatest hurdlers the sport has ever seen, winning over 20 Grade 1 races during his career. Known for his speed and slick hurdling technique, he was a dominant force in the two-mile division for many years.

Standing in his way was Jezki, owned by JP McManus and trained by Jessica Harrington. Jezki developed into a top-class rival capable of challenging the great champion when conditions suited.

Adding even more intrigue to the rivalry were the jockeys involved. Hurricane Fly was partnered by Ruby Walsh, while Jezki was ridden by AP McCoy.

Widely regarded as two of the greatest jockeys in the history of the sport, their presence added another layer to an already compelling rivalry.

The pair finished first and second to each other on five occasions at graded level, with Hurricane Fly winning three of those contests and Jezki claiming two victories. Each race was a high-quality contest between two outstanding performers.

Although they did not meet constantly throughout their careers, whenever they did line up against each other the result was often a thrilling spectacle.

With two exceptional horses, two legendary jockeys, and two highly respected trainers involved, the rivalry had all the ingredients that make horse racing so compelling.

Their clashes remain fondly remembered by racing fans as battles between two elite two-mile hurdlers at the very top of their game.

Arkle vs Mill House

The rivalry between Arkle and Mill House remains one of the most famous in jumping history. Their first major meeting came in the 1963 Cheltenham Gold Cup, where Mill House, ridden by Willie Robinson, was the strong favourite and delivered victory.

Arkle, still an emerging force, finished second but soon returned with a vengeance. In the 1964 Gold Cup, ridden by Pat Taaffe, Arkle produced a dominant performance, winning by around 20 lengths and announcing himself as a true legend.

The result reversed the previous year’s outcome and showed the extraordinary improvement of Arkle. Mill House was a high-class chaser in his own right, but Arkle’s stamina and jumping brilliance ultimately defined the rivalry.

They never met again at the highest level, but their clashes shaped the era and remain part of racing folklore.

Galileo vs Fantastic Light

Galileo and Fantastic Light provided one of the great flat racing rivalries in the early 2000s.

Their first meeting came in the Irish Champion Stakes in 2001, where Fantastic Light, ridden by Frankie Dettori, edged a thrilling contest by a short head, this was accompanied by the thrilling commentary provided by Des Scahill who spoke excellently through the ending of the race.

Galileo, partnered by Michael Kinane and trained by Aidan O’Brien, had already won the Derby and King George but was narrowly denied. They met again in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in the United States, where Fantastic Light again prevailed, with Galileo finishing sixth on dirt.

The head-to-head record finished 2-0 in favour of Fantastic Light. Both horses were outstanding champions, but their rivalry highlighted how conditions and race tactics can shape outcomes.

Galileo went on to become one of the greatest sires in history, while Fantastic Light remained a top-class performer.

Moscow Flyer vs Azertyuiop

Moscow Flyer and Azertyuiop lit up the two-mile chasing division in the early 2000s. Their most famous clashes came in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, Azertyuiop was the young pretender coming into the race but through sheer brilliance Moscow Flyer was able to keep him at bay.

They met again in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham. In 2004 Azertyuiop, ridden by Ruby Walsh and trained by Paul Nicholls won the race while Moscow Flyer fell after being the 5/6 favourite.

The following year Moscow Flyer, partnered by Barry Geraghty and trained by Jessica Harrington, turned the tables and gained revenge, beating Azertyuiop in a thrilling renewal. The rivalry finished level at 1-1, at the Cheltenham Festival.

Moscow Flyer became known for his consistency and Cheltenham record, while Azertyuiop proved himself a top-class chaser when at his peak.

Their battles added excitement to the division and remain fondly remembered by racing fans. The thriller in the Tingle creek was definitely a fan favorite