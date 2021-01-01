Rangnick holds talks over Schalke return despite links to Germany job

The former RB Leipzig boss has yet to make a firm decision about his future

Ralf Rangnick, one of the rumoured contenders to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss, has held talks with Schalke over the possibility of returning to the club as sporting director.

Goal and SPOX understand that although discussions have taken place, there has been no formal job offer and Rangnick has yet to fully commit to the move.

The 62-year-old is available having stepped down from his role as head of sport and development at Red Bull last summer.

Schalke respond to Rangnick speculation

Rangnick is highly regarded at Schalke having enjoyed two successful spells as manager at the club that yielded a DFB-Pokal trophy and a German Supercup as well as a run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2011.

The Bundesliga side have moved quickly to deny suggestions an agreement has been reached over a return, though they insist Rangnick will always be well thought of regardless.

“The supervisory board will not give any opinion on possible or traded candidates, which in principle will remain so,” read a statement.

“The committee made it clear, however, that reports that there was a ‘preliminary agreement’ between FC Schalke 04 and Ralf Rangnick or his advisor are not correct.

“Regardless of what happens, Ralf Rangnick is and remains a highly valued expert and a welcome former Schalke coach.”

Bringing someone of Rangnick’s standing back to the club would be a welcome boost for Schalke, who have endured a disastrous 2020-21 season so far.

They are currently eight points adrift at the bottom of Bundesliga with just 10 points from 24 games having already sacked four managers already this season.

Sporting director Jochen Schneider also left the club in December.

Could Rangnick become Germany boss instead?

Rangnick is also believed to be among the contenders for the Germany job following the news that Joachim Low will stand down after this summer’s European Championship.

Rangnick has said would be interested in taking over if the timing was right, while the former RB Leipzig boss says he could also work with the German national team in a different role.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has also been linked with the job, while Jurgen Klopp was an early favourite before he committed his immediate future to Liverpool.

