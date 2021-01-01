'I'm interested in the here and now' - Bayern Munich boss Flick responds to Germany links

Joachim Low's imminent departure has seen several top managers linked with one of the international game's biggest jobs

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick played down speculation that he could be in line to replace Joachim Low as Germany manager.

Low recently announced that he will step away from the Germany job after more than 15 years, with this summer's Euros being his final tournament in charge of the national team.

Flick has been named as one of Low's potential successors, although the Bayern boss insisted that he isn't concerning himself with the national team.

What did Flick have to say?

"I have a contract until 2023 and want to be successful and win titles with Bayern Munich," Flick told reporters. "It's not the time to speculate about my future."

He added: "I'm interested in the here and now. I am now looking after my team and the game against Werder Bremen [on Saturday]. As I said, speculation is not an issue for me."

Who could replace Low?

Flick isn't the only high-profile manager to be linked with, and subsequently dismiss links to, the German job.

Jurgen Klopp had been listed as a potential candidate, only for the Liverpool boss to say he wasn't planning on making that move.

Former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick, meanwhile, admitted he was open to the idea should the timing be right.

Flick was quick to praise the outgoing Low, who led Germany's triumphant 2014 World Cup campaign.

"Yes, yes. He did a very good job for German football," Flick said. "He can be very proud of what he has achieved."

Up next for Bayern

Flick's Bayern are currently top of the Bundesliga heading into Saturday's clash with Werder Bremen.

They're also favoured to continuein the Champions League ahead of Wednesday's round of 16 second leg meeting with Lazio. Heading into that game against the Italian side, Bayern have a 4-1 advantage that the German giants amassed during the first leg in Rome.

