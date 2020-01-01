Pulisic ‘100% fit’ for FA Cup final as Chelsea and USMNT star never had a ‘real issue’

The United States international had been nursing a knock towards the end of the Premier League season, but he will be ready for Wembley duty

Christian Pulisic has declared himself to be “100 per cent fit” ahead of ’s final date with on Saturday.

The United States international had been nursing a knock towards the end of the Premier League season. He only featured as a substitute in the thrilling 5-3 defeat to as a result, while he was replaced 12 minutes from time in the final day outing against .

Pulisic also missed Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final victory over , with Frank Lampard unable to take any risks on his fitness.

More teams

The 21-year-old is, however, adamant that his ailment was never that serious and that he will be very much in contention to play a prominent role against the Gunners.

He told ESPN FC when asked about his condition: "I never had a real issue. I'm 100% fit."

Pulisic is hoping to end what has been a productive debut campaign for him in English football on a notable high.

Arsenal, though, are the most decorated side in FA Cup history and have plenty of potential match winners within their ranks.

Pulisic knows one of those very well, having spent time alongside him at former club , and is expecting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to give Chelsea a tough time.

He said of the Gabonese striker: "I know him quite well. He is incredible, the way he gets in good areas. He's always dangerous so we are definitely going to have to be cautious of that and they have some other good players, but he is definitely one guy that you have to look out for.

Article continues below

"We'll always be good friends. I played together with him for a long time. Right now we are definitely focused and want to win. It is going to be a good battle and not so much on the pitch but we will always be friends off the pitch.

"The final comes down to us against them, who is more ready to play on the day. Obviously it gives us confidence that we've been in good form, we've been playing well and we're going to try and bring that into the game. In the end, it is one game and in a final, anything can happen."

Chelsea finished the Premier League season in fourth spot, meaning that they have football for 2020-21, so the FA Cup final is a free hit for Frank Lampard’s side in their pursuit of major honours.