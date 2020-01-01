Pulisic advised on how to deal with Coutinho rumours as Burley backs USMNT star to deliver at Chelsea

The former Blues midfielder says a United States international needs to focus on his own game at Stamford Bridge and not worry about arrivals

Christian Pulisic should not be concerning himself with ’s links to Philippe Coutinho, says Craig Burley, with the United States international needing to focus on his own game.

The Blues are being heavily linked with moves to bring even more creativity onto their books in the next transfer window.

A deal has already been wrapped up for Hakim Ziyech, with the highly-rated international winger set to complete a switch from .

More teams

He will provide added competition for the likes of Pulisic, with it possible that Coutinho could also be targeted after struggling to find a spark since leaving in 2018.

The Brazilian is considered to be edging towards the exits at , after struggling during a loan spell at in 2019-20, and a return to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Pulisic, who impressed for Chelsea after making a slow start to his debut campaign in , may feel his place is under threat if more big money is invested in attacking talent.

Burley, though, believes the 21-year-old has done enough to suggest that he will retain a prominent role in Frank Lampard’s plans.

The former Chelsea midfielder told ESPN FC: "The American public should stop worrying or American soccer fans should stop worrying about whoever's going to sign for Chelsea.

"Because either Christian Pulisic, like every other player, is going to be good enough to hold down a place in the team no matter who they sign, or he's not. It's as simple as that really.

"You shouldn't as a player worry about who is going to be coming in.

"You want better players to be coming in because I think when you play with better players, you play better yourself.

"And if you're not playing, it's because you've not shown you're good enough or doing enough to get game time.

Article continues below

"It's part and parcel of the job and I don't think the young man will be worried about who Chelsea are going to be bringing in.

"I think he will be purely focused on, whenever the season restarts or when the next season starts, of showing Frank Lampard on a consistent basis the glimpses of what we saw in the last six months or so, which were pretty good."

Before picking up an untimely injury which has had him stuck on the sidelines since New Year’s Day, Pulisic had recorded six goals and as many assists for Chelsea across 23 appearances in all competitions.