PSG vs Lille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Parc des Princes will stage Saturday's Ligue 1 fixture between current leaders PSG and Champions League football contenders Lille.

Luis Enrique's men can open up an 11-point lead at the summit before the chasing pack gets into action this weekend, while Lille can at least temporarily leapfrog Brest into the top three with a win on Saturday.

PSG vs Lille kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Saturday, February 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

A viral infection leaves Alexandre Letellier's involvement highly doubtful, while Sergio Rico, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Layvin Kurzawa are sure to miss out on account of their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Milan Skriniar could be available for selection after recovering from an ankle issue.

Kylian Mbappe should continue to lead the line of attack, ahead of Marco Asensio.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Soler, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Lille team news

The Mastiffs' boss Paulo Fonseca will continue to miss the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Bafode Diakite and Samuel Umtiti through injuries.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is back from a ban, but midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is likely to continue in the XI after replacing the former in the last two outings, with Jonathan David at the top of attack.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Santos, Yoro, Alexsandro, Ismaily; Bentaleb, Andre; Zhegrova, Yazici, Cabella; David.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Jakubech Defenders: Yoro, Alexandro, Fernandes, Gudmundsson, Ismaily, Santos Midfielders: Bentaleb, Andre, Miramon, Gomes, Yazici, Bouaddi, Cabella, Haraldsson, Zhegrova Forwards: David, Ilic, Ounas, Morais

Head-to-Head Record

the following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 17, 2023 Lille 1-1 PSG Ligue 1 February 19, 2023 PSG 4-3 Lille Ligue 1 August 21, 2022 Lille 1-7 PSG Ligue 1 February 6, 2022 Lille 1-5 PSG Ligue 1 October 29, 2021 PSG 2-1 Lille Ligue 1

