PSG vs Lille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Parc des Princes will stage Saturday's Ligue 1 fixture between current leaders PSG and Champions League football contenders Lille.
Luis Enrique's men can open up an 11-point lead at the summit before the chasing pack gets into action this weekend, while Lille can at least temporarily leapfrog Brest into the top three with a win on Saturday.

PSG vs Lille kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Parc des Princes
The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Saturday, February 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
PSG team news
A viral infection leaves Alexandre Letellier's involvement highly doubtful, while Sergio Rico, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Layvin Kurzawa are sure to miss out on account of their respective injuries.
Meanwhile, Milan Skriniar could be available for selection after recovering from an ankle issue.
Kylian Mbappe should continue to lead the line of attack, ahead of Marco Asensio.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Soler, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola
Lille team news
The Mastiffs' boss Paulo Fonseca will continue to miss the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Bafode Diakite and Samuel Umtiti through injuries.
Ayyoub Bouaddi is back from a ban, but midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is likely to continue in the XI after replacing the former in the last two outings, with Jonathan David at the top of attack.
Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Santos, Yoro, Alexsandro, Ismaily; Bentaleb, Andre; Zhegrova, Yazici, Cabella; David.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Chevalier, Mannone, Jakubech
|Defenders:
|Yoro, Alexandro, Fernandes, Gudmundsson, Ismaily, Santos
|Midfielders:
|Bentaleb, Andre, Miramon, Gomes, Yazici, Bouaddi, Cabella, Haraldsson, Zhegrova
|Forwards:
|David, Ilic, Ounas, Morais
Head-to-Head Record
the following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 17, 2023
|Lille 1-1 PSG
|Ligue 1
|February 19, 2023
|PSG 4-3 Lille
|Ligue 1
|August 21, 2022
|Lille 1-7 PSG
|Ligue 1
|February 6, 2022
|Lille 1-5 PSG
|Ligue 1
|October 29, 2021
|PSG 2-1 Lille
|Ligue 1