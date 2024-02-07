PSG vs Brest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Coupe de France match between PSG and Brest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG are set to take on Brest in a Coupe de France round of 16 tie at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

The Parisians defeated Strasbourg 2-1 to open up an eight-point lead atop the Ligue 1 standings table at the weekend, while Brest are not far behind on third spot following a goalless draw with Nice.

In the cup tournament, PSG and Brest overcame Orleans and Trelissac, respectively, in the round of 32 stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Brest kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:10 pm GMT Venue: Parc des Princes

The Coupe de France match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch PSG vs Brest online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Goncalo Ramos and Kylian Mbappe are likely to spearhead the attack, with Marco Asensio deployed in a little deeper position behind the two.

While Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Rico are yet to feature at all this season, injuries also rule out the likes of Layvin Kurzawa and Nuno Mendes.

Alexandre Letellier is set to miss out through an illness, while Milan Skriniar is a doubt due to an ankle issue.

PSG possible XI: Navas; Soler, Marquinhos, Pereira, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ruiz, Muani; Asensio; Ramos, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Brest team news

Goalkeeper Gregoire Coudert is likely to take his spot in between the sticks for another cup tie, ahead of the regular starter in the league, Marco Bizot.

Bilal Brahimi, Jeremy Le Douaron and Jordan Amavi remain sidelined through injuries, but Julien Le Cardinal will be pushing for a start on Wednesday.

Brest possible XI: Coudert; Lala, Le Cardinal, Brassier, Locko; Camara, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Satriano, Lage

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bizot, Marillat, Coudert Defenders: Brassier, Chardonnet, Locko, Cartillier, Lala, Le Cardinal, Zogbe Midfielders: Lees-Melou, Martin, Camara, Magnetti, Pereira Lage, Doumbia Forwards: Satriano, Mounie, Del Castillo, Camblan, Lebeau

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 28, 2024 PSG 2-2 Brest Ligue 1 October 29, 2023 Brest 2-3 PSG Ligue 1 March 11, 2023 Brest 1-2 PSG Ligue 1 September 10, 2022 PSG 1-0 Brest Ligue 1 January 15, 2022 PSG 2-0 Brest Ligue 1

