PSG's Mbappe proved he's 'best in the world' against Lorient, says opposing coach Pelissier

Kylian Mbappe was at his magnificent best as the Paris Saint-Germain star ran the show in a win over Lorient on Sunday, and opposing manager Christophe Pelissier said the attacker proved himself as the best player in the world.

Mbappe played a part in five goals, scoring two while assisting three more in PSG's 5-1 win.

The French forward teed up his superstar team-mates Neymar and Lionel Messi as each member of Mauricio Pochettino's attacking trio scored - the first time that has happened this season.

What has been said?

"When you're dealing with such a player, it's difficult," Pelissier said.

"I think there are few people who ever see such strong players. Right now he's the best in the world. It's [amazing] to have him in Paris and to be French. But afterwards, when we are opponents, we are not necessarily happy that he is there."

What happened?

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all scored in the same game for the very first time on Sunday, with the youngest of that trio playing a part in all five goals.

Mbappe helped set up Neymar on the first in the 12th minute, with Messi also playing a part in the build-up, before scoring goals of his own in the 28th and 67th minutes.

He turned provider on a goal from Messi in the 73rd minute before setting up Neymar yet again in the game's final moments.

