Watch: Neymar, Messi and Mbappe combine for PSG goal against Lorient

Ryan Tolmich
Getty Images

The superstar trio all played a part in their side's opening goal against their Ligue 1 opponents

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined in spectacular fashion as they helped open the scoring in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Lorient on Sunday.

PSG's superstar trio all played a part in the opening goal, with Messi and Mbappe combining to start the sequence.

The French star played in Neymar, who provided the finish to give PSG the lead in the 12th minute.

