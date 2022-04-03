Watch: Neymar, Messi and Mbappe combine for PSG goal against Lorient

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined in spectacular fashion as they helped open the scoring in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Lorient on Sunday.

PSG's superstar trio all played a part in the opening goal, with Messi and Mbappe combining to start the sequence.

The French star played in Neymar, who provided the finish to give PSG the lead in the 12th minute.

Watch: Neymar combines with Messi and Mbappe

Messi ➡️ Mbappé ➡️ Neymar



A slick early lead from PSG 😍 pic.twitter.com/VDxuPEwCDN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2022

Further reading