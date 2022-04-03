Watch: Neymar, Messi and Mbappe combine for PSG goal against Lorient
Ryan Tolmich
Getty Images
Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined in spectacular fashion as they helped open the scoring in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Lorient on Sunday.
PSG's superstar trio all played a part in the opening goal, with Messi and Mbappe combining to start the sequence.
The French star played in Neymar, who provided the finish to give PSG the lead in the 12th minute.
Editors' Picks
- Pablo Torre: Could Barcelona's latest teen signing become the next Pedri?
- 'Even a draw would be like a defeat' - Why Inzaghi has to 'risk it all' in Inter's title eliminator against Juventus
- Mediocre Man Utd: Lifeless Leicester draw proves Rangnick's side don't belong in the Champions League
- Can women's football capitalise on Barcelona’s record-breaking Camp Nou Clasico?