'Leading a squad like PSG is not easy' - Bayern Munich's unveiling of Thomas Tuchel comes with shot at French club's chaos

- Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann this week
- Kahn says his qualities cannot be questioned
- Used his time at PSG as an example
WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel was appointed to be Bayern's coach this week after the Bundesliga club sacked Julian Naglesmann. The 49-year-old has enjoyed spells in charge of Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea, winning silverware with all three. He guided PSG to the Champions League final in 2020, a feat the big-spending French side have not been able to replicate, while he also won the trophy with Chelsea.
During his unveiling, Kahn made reference to the near-constant turmoil at the Parc des Princes between coaches, players and upper management, saying he's impressed by the way Tuchel navigated PSG.
WHAT THEY SAID: "You don't have to discuss his qualities, they are impressive," Kahn said at a press conference. "His career is also a testament to that. Leading a squad like PSG is not easy. He led them to the Champions League final. Also at Chelsea he worked very successfully from day one. It's an impressive CV. There's always a personal development behind it. That's why we're very happy that Thomas Tuchel is now our coach."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern knocked PSG out of the Champions League this season, winning 3-0 on aggregate before Nagelsmann was sacked. Tuchel has been tasked with taking Bayern further in the competition as they take on Manchester City in the quarter-finals, while they are also in contention to win the Bundesliga.
WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Tuchel will oversee his first game in charge of the Munich side on April 1 when they take on his former team Borussia Dortmund in the league.