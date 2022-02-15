PSG star Neymar: Verratti a genius like Barcelona icons Xavi & Iniesta

Neymar heaped praise on team-mate Marco Verratti after Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, comparing Verratti to Barcelona icons Xavi and Iniesta.

Verratti started the game and played all 90 minutes while Neymar returned from injury as a substitute.

PSG found the winner in stoppage time as Kylian Mbappe slid a shot through the legs of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

What has been said?

"I knew Verratti was an excellent player, but I didn't realise he was so spectacular," Neymar said after the match.

"He's a genius. He's one of the best midfielders I've played with, along with Xavi Hernandez and Iniesta."

Verratti's performance against Real Madrid

The Italian completed 92 per cent of his passes, controlled 8 per cent of possession out of the entire match and made three successful tackles.

He's long been regarded as an elite player, but his Euro 2020 and Champions League displays have helped elevate his reputation even futher.

The bigger picture

With so much attacking firepower in the side, it's vital for PSG to have a midfielder like Verratti who can link play together while also being able to defend counterattacks.

Injuries have been a problem for him, but when he's healthy, he can be one of the best central players in the world.

