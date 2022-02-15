Manchester City's four-goal half vs Sporting sets Champions League record
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Manchester City have set a Champions League knockout record for biggest first-half lead in an away match with a four-score outburst against Sporting CP on Tuesday.
Bernardo Silva found the net twice in the opening 45 minutes while Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden also hit the target.
Pep Guardiola's defence, meanwhile, held Sporting scoreless to maintain a four-goal advantage entering half-time.
Editors' Picks
- Messi can put slow PSG start behind him with starring role against Real Madrid
- 'They will see who we are!' - Cancelo, Dias, Bernardo and Ederson return to Benfica-Sporting rivalry with Man City
- A change of position and chats with Rangnick - How Sancho found his form at Man Utd
- Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Will ex-Man City wonderkid become 'the new Sancho' at Dortmund?
Manchester City's Champions League record
Bernardo Silva's wonderful strike
Manchester City's second goal was particularly pleasing to watch, as Bernardo Silva hit a running volley into the net.