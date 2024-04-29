Preston North End vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news

Leicester City, who are close to winning the Championship, will take on Preston in their penultimate league game of the season at Deepdale on Monday. The Foxes have a four-point lead over Leeds United and Ipswich Town and are a win away from securing the title.

While the visitors have a clear objective going into the game, hosts Preston are 10th in the standings with nothing but pride to play for. They will be looking to pick up their first win over Leicester in 15 years.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Preston vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: April 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Deepdale

The match will be played at Deepdale on Monday, with kick-off at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Preston vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will also be shown on the platform after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Preston could make several alterations to their starting lineup given there is nothing at stake for them in this fixture. They will still be hoping to put on a show for their fans at home.

Ali McCann, Brad Potts, and Ben Whiteman are currently unavailable for Preston due to injury.

Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Millar, Browne, Ledson, Brady; Frokjaer-Jensen; Stewart, Keane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Taylor, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Rodriguez-Gentile

Leicester team news

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca might choose to field the same XI that secured victory against Southampton as they aim to clinch the second-tier title.

At present, Maresca has a squad with no fitness concerns for the upcoming match.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Vardy, Mavididi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Doyle, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/10/23 Leicester City 3 - 0 Preston North End Championship 23/07/22 Preston North End 1 - 2 Leicester City Friendly 02/08/14 Preston North End 1 - 1 Leicester City Friendly 15/01/11 Preston North End 1 - 1 Leicester City Championship 30/10/10 Leicester City 1 - 0 Preston North End Championship

Useful links