Premier League, EFL and PFA face 'difficult decisions' as leagues won't return until April 30 at the earliest

The governing bodies remain unaware of when the campaign will resume amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

English football will not resume until April 30 at the earliest, the Premier League has confirmed.

The coronavirus pandemic has put football across the world on hiatus as countries scramble to contain the spread which has claimed over 23,000 lives and infected more than 500,000 people.

Not only have leagues been put on hold, has been postponed by at least a year and clubs, such as Spanish giants Barcelona and Championship outfit Leeds, are being forced to cut or defer wages as the crisis continues.

More teams

The English leagues had initially been postponed until the first weekend of April but the Football Association announced last week that the suspension would last until at least the end of the month.

Several of the lower-tier leagues in the country have had their 2019-20 campaigns voided and the FA says it is "reviewing all options" regarding this season's FA Cup.

The Premier League, EFL and the Professional Footballers' Association met on Friday to discuss the situation about the divisions, but have not come to a decision on when the campaign will pick up again.

"The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic," a joint statement confirmed.

"It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

"The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

"The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

Article continues below

"Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans."

On Thursday, the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, said on Thursday that he expects Serie A to return in July or August this year, while his Spanish Football Federation counterpart, Luis Rubiales, says they are determined to complete the 2019-20 La Liga campaign.

And in the United States, MLS teams will not begin training for the new season until April 4 at the earliest, with the campaign delayed until May 10.