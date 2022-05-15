'If we win, we're in the Premier League' - Lampard believes in Everton survival after nine-man Toffees squander lead against Brentford

Everton's Premier League future is in their own hands as the Toffees head into the final games of the league campaign.

Frank Lampard's side missed a chance to seal their Premier League futures on Sunday, as they squandered two separate leads and saw two players sent off in a 3-2 loss to Brentford.

As a result, it will all come down to the final days of the season as Everton battle for survival.

What do Everton need to avoid relegation?

Heading into their final two matches of the season, Everton are on 36 points, two more than 18th-place Burnley and one more than 17th-place Leeds.

Leeds have played one more game than Everton and Burnley, with a late goal earning them a 1-1 draw with Brighton that saw Jesse Marsch's side put a point between them and Burnley.

Everton, meanwhile, will know that one win in their final two games will be enough to solidify their spot in the Premier League.

They'll face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Thursday in their penultimate game, with that match likely being their best chance at earning those three points.

After that, they'll head to Arsenal for the final game of the season on Sunday, with the Gunners likely needed all three points to seal a Champions League spot.

Burnley, meanwhile, visit Aston Villa on Thursday before hosting Newcastle on the final day of the season.

What was said?

"We knew a win would get us safe," Lampard told BBC after the Brentford loss. "First part of the game we were great. When it was 11 v 11 we were great. I didn't see anything other than a win at that point but the red card changed the game.

"It's mental and physical. It's in our hands so we want to take stock tonight. If we win on Thursday then we are in the Premier League next year. I have belief in these players and these fans that they will turn up with the same attitude that they did today."

