Portugal vs Slovakia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Portugal and Slovakia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will be looking to complete the double over Slovakia in Group J of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when the two nations clash at Estadio do Dragao on Friday.

Portugal have won all of their group games so far and would be confident of keeping that run intact. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a brilliant 9-0 win over Luxembourg in which Goncalo Inacio, Goncalo Ramos and Diogo Jota each picked up a brace.

Slovakia are second in the group, five points behind Portugal. While they lost to Portugal at home, a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in their most recent outing should give them hope to pull off a big upset.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Slovakia kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Estadio do Dragao

The match between Portugal and Slovakia will be played at the Estadio do Dragao.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on October 13 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal vs Slovakia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on TV on Viaplay Sports Online, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has included the young talent Joao Neves in his latest squad, and the highly sought-after midfielder will be eager to showcase his abilities in the team's upcoming two matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo's international career faced uncertainty after the last World Cup but the coach has said that the 38-year-old is in his plans.

Portugal possible XI: D. Costa; Dalot, A. Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Costa, Sa Defenders: Pereira, Dias, Cancelo, Semedo, Dalot, A. Silva, Inacio, Gomes Midfielders: Fernandes, Neves, Palhinha, Otavio, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, B. Silva, Jota, Felix, Leao, Horta, Ramos, Neto

Slovakia team news

Michal Tomic may once again be selected as the right-back for Slovakia, and Milan Skriniar will continue to lead the national team's defence as the captain.

Robert Mak stands out as the squad's top goal scorer with 16 goals, and the 32-year-old is expected to play a key role in the team's attack on Friday night.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Tomic, Gyomber, Skriniar, Hancko; Duda, Lobotka, Benes; Mak, Bozenik, Haraslin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas Defenders: Pekarik, Vavro, Obert, Valjent, Tomic, Satka, Gyomber, Skriniar, De Marco, Hancko Midfielders: Herc, Duda, Benes, Hrosovsky, Hamsik, Kucka, Bero, Lobotka Forwards: Suslov, Bozenik, Polievka, Jirka, Duris, Hasaslin, Schranz, Tupta, Mak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Slovakia 0 - 1 Portugal Euro qualifier June 2005 Portugal 2 - 0 Slovakia World Cup qualifier March 2005 Slovakia 1 - 1 Portugal World Cup qualifier June 1999 Portugal 1 - 0 Slovakia Euro qualifier October 1998 Slovakia 0 - 3 Portugal Euro qualifier

Useful links