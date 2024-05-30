This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Trovisco Portugal U17Getty
WATCH ON BBC
GOAL

Portugal U17 vs Poland U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Portugal

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Portugal and Poland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal U17 and Poland U17 will face off against each other in the quarter-final round of the European U17 Championship at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium on Thursday.

Portugal topped their group, beating competition from the likes of England and France. They will be confident of getting into the semi-final with a win against Poland, who ended up in second place in their group, five points behind leaders Italy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

Portugal U17 vs Poland U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 30, 2024
Kick-off time:4 pm BST
Venue:Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium

The UEFA U17 Championship match between Portugal U17 and Poland U17 will be played at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium. It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Thursday in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal U17 vs Poland U17 online - TV channels & live streams

BBC Red ButtonWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
UEFA.tvWatch here

In the UK, the UEFA U17 Championship match between Portugal U17 and Poland U17 is available to watch and stream online live through BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and UEFA.tv.

Next Match

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Portugal U17 team news

Portugal's head coach, Joao Santos has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Poland.

Sporting Lisbon forward Gabriel Silva is a candidate to rejoin the starting lineup after being benched for the third group match.

Portugal U17 possible XI: Ferreira; Soares, R Silva, Mota, Cunha; Mora, Daiber, Simoes; Quenda, Varela; G Silva

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ferreira, Gouveia
Defenders:Soares, Mota, Silva, Sousa, Mota, Cunha
Midfielders:Felicíssimo, Daiber, Meireles, Ferreira, Simões, Mora
Forwards:Silva, Patrão, Quenda, Fernandes, Varela, Trovisco

Poland U17 team news

Poland manager Rafal Lasocki may choose to retain the same lineup that secured a commanding win over Slovakia.

Izunwanne, having scored three goals in the last two games, will be vital to Poland's aspirations of reaching the semi-finals.

Poland U17 possible XI: Jelen; Kriegler, Potulski, Szwiec; Szczepaniak, Sarapata, Dziewiatowski, Adkonis, Mazurek; Pietuszewski, Izunwanne

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jeleń, Pruchniewski
Defenders:Szwiec, Potulski, Wróblewski, Kriegler, Mazurek, Mońka
Midfielders:Dziewiatowski, Szczepaniak, Mazurek, Adkonis, Baniowski, Sarapata, Brzyski, Leszczyński
Forwards:Gieroba, Pietuszewski, Izunwanne, Jakóbczyk

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portugal U17 and Poland U17 across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
25/03/23Portugal U17 1 - 0 Poland U17U17 Euros
23/03/19Portugal U17 2 - 1 Poland U17U17 Euros
12/03/17Portugal U17 3 - 3 Poland U17U17 Euros

Useful links

Advertisement