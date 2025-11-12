Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualifier tickets: Prices, details, & more

Though we can shut our eyes and put our fingers in our ears, we can’t block out the inevitable happening at some point over the next year or so. Cristiano Ronaldo will be retiring from the sport that has made him a legendary figure the world over. Whenever he dons the national shirt of Portugal these days, there’s a growing realisation that he won’t be doing it for much longer.

Those lucky fans who book seats for the upcoming Armenia will be expecting another goalfest. Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming World Cup qualifier in Porto, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualifier?

Date Match Location Tickets Sunday, November 16, 2pm Portugal vs Armenia — World Cup 2026 Qualifier Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal Tickets from €36

The Estadio do Dragao is an all-seater, 50,033 capacity, football stadium in Porto, Portugal. As well as being the home ground of FC Porto since opening in 2003, it's also staged Portugal internationals from time-to-time.

The Porto stadium was the venue for both the 2019 UEFA Nations League Final (Portugal 1-0 Netherlands) and the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final (Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City) and is scheduled to stage games during the 2030 FIFA World Cup which is being co-hosted by Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

How to buy Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualifier tickets

National football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability for international encounters, in this case the Portuguese Football Association site.

However, tickets have now sold out via official routes for the forthcoming Portugal vs Armenia World Cup qualifier.

Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Match ticket prices vary significantly at the Estadio do Dragao based on the competition, opponent, and seating. Tickets for the Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualifier ranged from €20 - €150 when they first went on sale.

On secondary sites such as Viagogo, fans can still secure seats in the Shortside Upper Tier from €36. Prices go up to €560 for sections nearer to the pitch, such as the Longside Lower Tier.

What to expect from Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualifier?

Portugal returns to action at the impressive Estadio do Dragao for the first time in 2025. It’s been a happy hunting ground for the national team in the past and they are currently on an eight-game winning streak at the Porto venue. The last time they played there twelve months ago, they put five past Poland during a Nations League clash.

Ronaldo, who amazingly made his Portuguese debut way back in 2003, has set a sterling example for his teammates once more, during the current World Cup qualifying campaign. He tops the team’s scoring chart again, finding the back of the net on five occasions during the first four qualifiers, which took his international career goal tally to 143. You may not have been there to see his first ever goal for his country on home soil, but you could be there to see his last (whenever that may be), if you book a seat for the upcoming encounter.

It's no surprise that Portugal’s rise-up the FIFA rankings coincided with Ronaldo arriving on the international scene. Prior to them qualifying for Korea/Japan 2002, they had only taken part in two World Cups over a 70-year span. Portugal are now major players on the world scene, involved in every World Cup since 2002 and memorably finishing 4th in 2006. They also famously reigned supreme as European champions in 2016.

Armenia are the visitors to the Estadio do Dragao in Porto for Portugal’s final group encounter. While the footballing minnows may be out of contention to qualify for the World Cup Finals, they’ll be keen to give a good account of themselves. Although, they won’t have fond memories of their last meeting with the red and green shirted brigade. Portugal opened their group campaign in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, back in March, romping to a 5-0 victory with goals from Joao Felix (twice), Cristiano Ronaldo (twice) and Joao Cancelo. However, it hasn’t always been one-way traffic. In fact, Portugal have only beaten Armenia by 2+ goal margins on two of the seven previous occasions the pair have met.