Pogba's World Cup hopes slashed as France star forced to undergo surgery

Paul Pogba's hopes of being fit in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are under threat as the Juventus midfielder will undergo knee surgery.

Injury sustained in pre-season

Conservative treatment not working

Pogba could now miss two more months

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Juventus midfielder will go under the knife after his meniscus injury failed to respond to conservative treatment. Pogba will undergo surgery this week which is expected to keep him out of action for between 40 and 60 days. France's first World Cup fixture is on November 22 against Australia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri offered an update on Pogba's fitness ahead of his team's Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain. "We will get Paul Pogba back in January," he told reporters. "Whether he plays the World Cup or not is not my problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba's injury makes him a major doubt for France's World Cup campaign as Les Bleus aim to defend their trophy. Pogba has yet to feature in Serie A for the Turin giants since returning from Manchester United in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS: Juventus begin their 2022-23 Champions League campaign against PSG on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes.