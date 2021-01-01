Pogba picks out toughest opponents as fellow World Cup winner & Real Madrid star get the nod

The Manchester United midfielder has lined up against some of the vesy best in the business, with two rivals standing out for him

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has picked out his toughest opponents, with fellow World Cup winner N'Golo Kante and Real Madrid star Casemiro getting the nod.

The 28-year-old France international has lined up against some of the very best in the business over the course of a career that has taken him to the top of the global game.

Tussles have been taken in with world-class performers across the planet, but a fellow countryman on the books at Chelsea and a combative Brazilian in Spain have left the biggest impression on him.

What has been said?

Pogba was asked to pick out his toughest foes during a Q&A session on United's official website, with the Frenchman saying: "My toughest opponent on the pitch? To be honest, it’s tough against N’Golo Kante.

"Casemiro too… he is a hard one also.

"I can’t remember all of them; they’re the first ones that come to mind that I had.

"Yes, those are the first ones. Maybe there are a few more players but I don’t have the names now."

When has Pogba faced Kante and Casemiro?

Kante, who has been in English football since joining Leicester in 2015, has lined up against Pogba on a regular basis down the years.

United brought Pogba back onto their books in 2016 and saw Kante record a rare Premier League goal against them that season in a memorable 4-0 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, before repeating the trick in an FA Cup clash.

Casemiro, meanwhile, was part of the Real Madrid side that downed United 2-1 in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup.

Anything else from Pogba?

Along with choosing his most difficult opponents, Pogba has also been asked to select his greatest game.

He has plumped for a United performance, with one particular outing against derby rivals from 2018 sticking in his mind.

Pogba said: "I would say because it’s a memory of the game, the 3-2 versus Manchester City, because I scored two.

"We ended up winning, but if City won the game they were going to be champions against us. We avoided that, so I would say this one."

Pogba and the Red Devils will be back in action against another of their fiercest rivals on Sunday when playing host to Liverpool.

