PGMOL investigating Andrew Robertson clash with linesman that allegedly saw Liverpool man struck by elbow

Peter McVitie
|
Andrew Robertson Liverpool 2022-23
PGMOL are investigating Andrew Robertson's clash with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis, as an elbow was allegedly thrown at the Liverpool star

  • Robertson elbowed by assistant referee
  • Full-back complained in surprise
  • PGMOL to investigate incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Linesman Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to catch the Liverpool full-back with his elbow when he protested to the official after the half-time whistle during the clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Professional Game Match Officials Board confirmed that the incident will be investigated, saying in a statement: "PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield. We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded."

Asked about the incident after the game, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: "Nothing. I know it happened but I didn’t watch it. If it happened the pictures will speak for themselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident came as Liverpool trailed 2-1 against Arsenal. Robertson protested to his team-mates and captain Jordan Henderson came to the Scotland star's defence. Liverpool managed to equalise late in the game as they secured a 2-2 draw.

IN A PHOTO:

Andrew Robertson linesman Constantine Hatzidakis Liverpool Arsenal 2022-23Sky Sports

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are in action again on April 17 when they take on Leeds at Elland Road.

