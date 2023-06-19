Pep Guardiola hopes Ilkay Gundogan stays at Man City but says midfielder would be 'extraordinary signing' for Barcelona

Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City extend Ilkay Gundogan's stay but claimed that he will be an excellent addition to the Barcelona squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ilkay Gundogan, who becomes a free agent after this month, is yet to take a decision on his future. While Manchester City are keen on retaining his services, Barcelona and Arsenal have shown interest in signing him.

When Pep Guardiola was asked about the midfielder's future, the Manchester City boss stated that he hopes Gundogan continues with the club but if the player decides to move to Barcelona he will be an excellent addition to Xavi's squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Guardiola said, "I know that they are very interested and City is also very interested. We are both very interested. I hope he stays with us, but if he finally decides to come to Barça he will make an extraordinary signing.

"I have never negotiated a contract. I know that Barça wants him and that Xavi has called him many times. We want him to continue because we believe he is a very important player for us, but if in the end he decides to come to Barcelona I will tell him that he will have a great time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 32-year-old German appeared in 51 matches for Manchester City this season where he scored 11 goals and provided seven assists. He became the club's first-ever captain to lead the team to a treble win.

WHAT NEXT FOR ILKAY GUNDOGAN? The midfielder will be next seen in action on June 20 in an international friendly against Colombia.