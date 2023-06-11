Arsenal in 'good position' to win Ilkay Gundogan transfer race after Man City Treble success, claims Per Mertesacker

Per Mertesacker believes Arsenal are in a “good position” to land Ilkay Gundogan following Manchester City’s Champions League triumph.

German lifted three trophies in 2022-23

Running down deal at the Etihad

Also wanted by Barcelona & Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international midfielder skippered City to European glory as they edged out Inter 1-0 in Istanbul, with the 32-year-old having already got his hands on the Premier League title and FA Cup in 2022-23. With a historic Treble-winning campaign completed, Gundogan is now mulling over what to do next – with his contract at the Etihad Stadium due to expire this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-Arsenal and Germany star Mertesacker, who is now head of the Gunners’ academy, has told ZDF that Gundogan may decide to say “okay, mission accomplished” in the coming weeks. He added on Mikel Arteta’s efforts to take the classy playmaker to Emirates Stadium: “I think the clubs are queuing. Because Arteta knows him and we probably haven’t broken off contact, we’re in a good position. I think he’ll let it all sink in first and then choose from one of the four clubs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have also been heavily linked with a move for Gundogan, while a return to Borussia Dortmund in his native Germany has been speculated on. City are still hoping that they can convince their club captain to sign a new contract, with Arsenal forming part of that four-way tussle.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Gundogan has been giving little away when it comes to his plans, saying when being quizzed on that subject again at the end of a tense Champions League final in Turkey: “I have not made a final decision on my future yet.”