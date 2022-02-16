Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he called the Paris Saint-Germain doctor because he thought Leandro Paredes broke his nose while they were celebrating Kylian Mbappe's winner against Real Madrid.

PSG won the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Madrid in dramatic fashion, with Mbappe scoring a superb stoppage-time winner to send the Parc des Princes crowd into raptures.

Pochettino and his staff also got involved in the wild scenes of celebration, but the Argentine's enjoyment didn't last too long as he suffered an accidental blow to the face.

The PSG boss described the moment he collided with Paredes in his post-match press conference, admitting he initially feared that he had sustained a fractured nose.

"I felt two things. The first was joy, then Paredes ran towards me and hit my nose with his chest," Pochettino told reporters. "And I thought I had broken it, I called our doctor and told him 'I think I have broken my nose'.

"I was wearing this mask and thought I had broken my nose. So I had these two feelings, the joy followed by the pain in my nose."

Pochettino hails Mbappe

Mbappe showed outstanding quick feet to ghost past Eder Militao and Lucas Vazquez in the box before slotting the ball through Thibaut Courtois' legs to give PSG a crucial advantage heading into the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman's decisive strike capped a superb all-around display, and Pochettino singled him out for special praise.

"Mbappe's amazing. He's a great talent," he told CBS Sports.

"I'm always talking in the same way. I cannot find more words. He's amazing."

Pochettino added on the importance of the victory: "It's a narrow win perhaps but it gives us hope for the game in Madrid.

"I'm happy with the performance and I hope we can continue to give this kind of performance in future."

