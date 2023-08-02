Panama Women vs France Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Panama and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France Women only need a draw to secure their place in the last-16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup when they take on Panama Women on Wednesday.

Whereas Panama's maiden appearance at the tournament ended after their two defeats. Las Canaleras did keep the scoreline a lot more humble in the 1-0 loss to Jamaica after being thrashed 4-0 by Brazil in their opening game.

Frustrated with a goalless draw with Jamaica, Les Blues did themselves a huge favour in terms of overcoming Brazil 2-1 on Saturday. Only a loss, which seems unlikely, can possibly oust Herve Renard's side at this stage.

Panama Women vs France Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Panama and France is scheduled for August 2, 2023, at the Sydney Football Stadium - commercially known as Allianz Arena - in Moore Park, Australia.

It will kick off at 11 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Panama Women vs France Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV4, and is available to stream online live through ITVX.

Team news & squads

Panama Women team news

Panama boss Ignatio Quintana is likely to keep the same formation at the back with Wendy Natis, Yomira Pinzon and Carina Baltrip-Reyes in central defence.

Coming off the bench against Jamaica, Aldrith Quintero could start in midfield, while Lineth Cedeno continues to lead the attack.

Panama Women possible XI: Bailey; E. Cedeno, Natis, Pinzon, Baltrip-Reyes, Castillo; Cox, Gonzalez, Quintero, Tanner; L. Cedeno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabrega, Bailey, Cordoba Defenders: Jaen, Natis, Castillo, Pinzon, Vargas, Espinosa, De Obaldia, Baltrip-Reyes Midfielders: Salazar, Cedeno, Gonzalez, Cox, Mills, Montenegro, Batista, Hernandez, Quintero Forwards: Riley, Tanner, Cedeno

France Women team news

Wendie Renard shook off an injury scare as she took to the field against Brazil, and should retain her place at center-back.

Following their first starts, Eve Perisset, Kenza Dali and Selma Bacha could also continue in the XI amid Renard's unchanged lineup.

Eugenie Le Sommer will also start up front once again after finding the net against Brazil.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Lakrar, Renard, Karchoui; Toletti, Geyoro, Dali; Diani, Bacha, Le Sommer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Durand, Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Renard, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Tounkara, Cascarino, Perisset Midfielders: Fazer, Toletti, Geyoro, Majri, Dali, Garrec Forwards: Le Sommer, Diani, Mateo, Asseyi, Feller, Becho

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other across all competitions.

