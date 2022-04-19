Ozil attracting transfer interest from Los Angeles FC amid Fenerbahce suspension, claims Dilmen

Mesut Ozil is attracting transfer interest from Los Angeles FC as he continues to serve a suspension at Fenerbahce, according to his long-time friend and former Turkey international Ridvan Dilmen.

Ozil joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer after Arsenal agreed to terminate his contract in January 2021, bringing to an end his eight-year stay at Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder signed a contract to remain at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium until 2024, but he was frozen out of Ismail Kartal's squad for an unspecified reason in March and his future at the club is now in doubt.

What has been said?

Ex-Turkey international Dilmen has had a close relationship with Ozil throughout his career and was also a role model for him while he was a youth player, with the pair still in regular contact to this day.

Dilmen claims that LAFC are interested in bringing Ozil to MLS amid reports that Fenerbahce are planning to cancel his contract two seasons early.

"I meet with Mesut every two weeks. I know of an interest from Los Angeles," the former Turkey and Fenerbahce winger told TRT.

"I've already seen a written message about this."

Will Ozil leave Fenerbahce?

Ozil made a slow start to life at Fenerbahce following his arrival midway through the 2020-21 campaign as he failed to score in any of his first 11 appearances.

The 33-year-old rediscovered his best form prior to being suspended this season, though, recording nine goals and two assists in 26 outings across all competitions.

Ozil was reportedly dropped after a falling out with the Fenerbahce hierarchy, with club president Ali Koc confirming earlier this month that he is not likely to be recalled anytime soon.

Article continues below

However, the former Arsenal star's agent, Erkut Sogut, has indicated that he wants to stay at Fenerbahce and will be back in the team as soon as the off-field issues are resolved.

"Mesut will not go anywhere, nor does he plan to go anywhere," Sogut has said. "There are two years until the end of his contract. He will continue here as a Fenerbahce player.”

Further reading