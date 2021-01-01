Ozil move to Fenerbahce making 'some progress' as Turkish giants hope for 'dream' signing of Arsenal outcast

The Turkish side are working on the signing of the World Cup winner, who admitted this week that he hopes to play for them before he retires

have made progress in their pursuit of playmaker Mesut Ozil, says the club's president Ali Koc.

The Turkish giants are one of the leading candidates to sign the international, with coach Erol Bulut saying last week that he expected a decision to be made within days.

However, side have also been touted as a possible destination for the 32-year-old, whose contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season.

More teams

Ozil is keeping his options open as he admitted on Monday that he wants to join either Fenerbahce or play in the United States before he retires, adding of the Super Lig side: “I grew up as a Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany."

Koc says his side are still working on striking a deal with the former and star, but insists it is far from wrapped up.

"It is still a dream," he told reporters after his side's 3-0 win against Erzurumspor in the Super Lig on Monday.

"We can confirm that we have made some progress in this matter. But nothing is perfect yet.

"It is important that Mesut discuss things with his current club."

He added: "Not a single person from Fenerbahce made a statement. There are issues between Mesut and Arsenal.

"It is a subject that we are closer to than before. Nothing is finished. It may or may not go through. The news reports that an agreement has been made weakens our hand."

Ozil has not played for Arsenal this season, having been left out of the squad for the Premier League and .

Article continues below

While the attacking midfielder has not yet decided where he will end up, he has ruled out the prospect of joining Arsenal's north London rivals , insisting he would rather retire than become part of Jose Mourinho's squad.

Spurs boss Mourinho dismissed Ozil's jibe when asked for his reaction on Tuesday, responding: "Who told him that Tottenham would be interested in signing him?"

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 and has made 254 appearances in all competitions and won the four times.