Oxford United vs Stevenage: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Oxford United will look to strengthen their League One play-off hopes when they welcome Stevenage to the Kassam Stadium on Friday.

The visitors are outside contenders for the promotion play-offs, but neither side helped themselves in their recent outing as Des Buckingham and Steve Evans' sides suffered home losses to Lincoln City and Burton Albion, respectively.

Oxford vs Stevenage kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Kassam Stadium

The League One match between Oxford United and Stevenage will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, April 19, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Oxford vs Stevenage online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the League One match between Oxford United and Stevenage will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Oxford team news

Right-back Sam Long and midfielder Marcus McGuane are both on four bookings each, but Long is expected to continue as an integral part of the defence as Fin Stevens has been pushed wide.

Kyle Edwards and Will Goodwin are unavailable for selection, while Joe Bennett, James Henry and captain Elliott Moore remain as doubts.

Oxford possible XI: Cumming; Stevens, Long, Brown, Leigh; Dale, Rodrigues, McEachran, Goodrham, Murphy; Harris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cumming, Eastwood Defenders: Moore, Thorniley, Negru, Golding, Brown, Leigh, Bennett, Stevens, Long Midfielders: McGuane, Brannagan, McEachran, Johnson, Henry, Browne, Smyth, Murphy, Dale, Goodrham, Bodin Forwards: Harris, Burey, Rodrigues, Woltman

Stevenage team news

Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond, defenders Nathan Thompson and Terence Vancooten, and midfielder Ben Thompson are all at risk of suspension if they pick one more yellow card.

However, Ashby-Hammond would miss the game alongside Luther James-Wildin, Alex MacDonald and Jake Forster-Caskey through knocks, while Finley Burns is a doubt.

With Dan Butler suspended after the wingback saw red the last time out, Reading loanee Nesta Guinness-Walker is likely to slot into the XI.

Stevenage possible XI: MacGillivray; N. Thompson, Vancooten, Piergianni; Smith, Freeman, L. Thompson, Guinness-Walker; Reid, List, Pressley

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacGillivray Defenders: Burns, Piergianni, Sweeney, Vancooten, N. Thompson, Guinness-Walker, Smith, Cochrane Midfielders: White, B. Thompson, Roberts, List Forwards: Reid, Pressley, Hemmings, Oliver

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Oxford United and Stevenage across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 30, 2023 Stevenage 1-3 Oxford United League One October 5, 2021 Oxford United 1-2 Stevenage EFL Trophy August 29, 2017 Stevenage 2-6 Oxford United EFL Trophy March 25, 2016 Oxford United 1-1 Stevenage League Two October 31, 2015 Stevenage 1-5 Oxford United League Two

