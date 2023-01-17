Osimhen or Kane for Man Utd? Saha picks perfect summer striker transfer target for Red Devils

Manchester United will be in the market for another striker this summer, with Louis Saha claiming that Harry Kane would be “the perfect fit”.

Weghorst taken on loan in January

Long-term addition likely in the summer

Top talents from across Europe being linked

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have, after releasing Cristiano Ronaldo as a free agent in November 2022, moved to bolster their attacking ranks on a short-term basis by taking Netherlands international Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley. A permanent addition to that department is expected to be lined up in the next window, with the likes of Tottenham talisman Kane, Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen and Red Bull Salzburg teenager Benjamin Sesko among those said to be registering on United’s recruitment radar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Red Devils frontman Saha has, speaking in association with Paddy Power, told GOAL of the business he would look to do if put in Erik ten Hag’s position: “It’s well-known that Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United supporter and I understand that he was linked with the club before moving to Napoli. It’s sad because he would have been a great signing back then. Harry Kane, for sure will be a target for Manchester United in the summer, especially after watching Tottenham play against Arsenal and show that they don’t have the ability to close the gap to Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United. It’s painful to see a player of Harry Kane’s quality like this. He’s very loyal and we can see that he wants to do his best and he has a great attitude towards Tottenham as a club, but he doesn’t get much in return. Given the way Manchester United are playing at the moment and the improvement that the team has shown, it’s the perfect fit for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saha went on to say of signing somebody like Kane, who is a proven performer at the very highest level, aiding United’s quest for domestic and continental honours: “A prolific goal scorer would make Manchester United more competitive in both the Premier League and in Europe. You need a player that is obsessed with scoring goals. Harry Kane is a goal scorer but he’s also a complete player who can get assists as well. A player like Kane is the last piece in the puzzle to win trophies and become a contender in Europe. When the foundations are right, and you can control the tempo of the game, you can be a strong force in the Premier League and the Champions League. Anthony Martial is a great player and the only thing missing from his game is consistency. Manchester United used to have four strikers and it was the manager's job to balance that. If you only have one or two players that can score 15 goals, that’s not enough. We saw Mo Salah and Sadio Mane get 20-odd goals each a season – that’s the right formula. You also need goals from midfield and defense too. The deciding factor in winning trophies is how many games you win; not how many you draw or lose!”

WHAT NEXT? United have been winning plenty of games of late – including their last nine in all competitions – and will be eager to keep a Premier League title bid on track in a busy week that is set to see them follow up a derby victory over Manchester City with trips to Crystal Palace and table-topping Arsenal.