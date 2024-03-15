Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Osasuna up next in La Liga at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday. Madrid are top of the league standings with 69 points after 28 games. Osasuna are currently 10th in the standings and trying hard to climb up the table.

The league leaders are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Celta Vigo and will be confident of another big win. Osasuna registered three wins in four matches before losing 0-2 to Girona in their most recent outing. The hosts will have to pull off their best performance of the season so far to stand a chance against the in-form favourites.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.15 pm GMT Venue: El Sadar Stadium

The match will be played at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on La Liga TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Osasuna team news

Osasuna have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their big clash against Real Madrid. The talented Aimar Oroz will play no part in the game as he has picked up an injury.

They will have to make do with the available squad and attempt to challenge when Madrid come visiting.

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera; Areso, D. Garcia, Catena, Pena; Moncayola, Torro, Ibanez; Arnaiz, Gomez, Budimir.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Fernandez Defenders: D. Garcia, Catena, U. Garcia, Herrando, Mojico, Cruz, Vidal, Pena, Areso Midfielders: Torro, Munoz, Ibanez, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Barja Forwards: Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia

Real Madrid team news

Ancelotti will continue without Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba due to ACL injuries.

Jude Bellingham will also be unavailable for selection due to his two-game domestic ban.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Diaz, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 07/10/23 La Liga Real Madrid 4 - 0 Osasuna 07/05/23 Copa del Rey Real Madrid 2 - 1 Osasuna 19/02/23 La Liga Osasuna 0 - 2 Real Madrid 03/10/22 La Liga Real Madrid 1 - 1 Osasuna 21/04/22 La Liga Osasuna 1 - 3 Real Madrid

Useful links