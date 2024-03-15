Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will take on Osasuna up next in La Liga at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday. Madrid are top of the league standings with 69 points after 28 games. Osasuna are currently 10th in the standings and trying hard to climb up the table.
The league leaders are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Celta Vigo and will be confident of another big win. Osasuna registered three wins in four matches before losing 0-2 to Girona in their most recent outing. The hosts will have to pull off their best performance of the season so far to stand a chance against the in-form favourites.
Osasuna vs Real Madrid kick-off time
|Date:
|March 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3.15 pm GMT
|Venue:
|El Sadar Stadium
The match will be played at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on La Liga TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Osasuna team news
Osasuna have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their big clash against Real Madrid. The talented Aimar Oroz will play no part in the game as he has picked up an injury.
They will have to make do with the available squad and attempt to challenge when Madrid come visiting.
Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera; Areso, D. Garcia, Catena, Pena; Moncayola, Torro, Ibanez; Arnaiz, Gomez, Budimir.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Herrera, Fernandez
|Defenders:
|D. Garcia, Catena, U. Garcia, Herrando, Mojico, Cruz, Vidal, Pena, Areso
|Midfielders:
|Torro, Munoz, Ibanez, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Barja
|Forwards:
|Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia
Real Madrid team news
Ancelotti will continue without Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba due to ACL injuries.
Jude Bellingham will also be unavailable for selection due to his two-game domestic ban.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Diaz, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|07/10/23
|La Liga
|Real Madrid 4 - 0 Osasuna
|07/05/23
|Copa del Rey
|Real Madrid 2 - 1 Osasuna
|19/02/23
|La Liga
|Osasuna 0 - 2 Real Madrid
|03/10/22
|La Liga
|Real Madrid 1 - 1 Osasuna
|21/04/22
|La Liga
|Osasuna 1 - 3 Real Madrid